Money Talks: Cover for long Covid

I have been suffering from long Covid for the past six months and am quite worried as I now need to apply for life cover in conjunction with an imminent mortgage drawdown. Will I even be considered for cover when I disclose this?

I am so sorry to hear that you are suffering from the long-term effects of Covid. I am sure that this must be so frustrating for you. We are in constant receipt of similar queries from worried clients in relation to how the Life Assurance Industry is treating Covid sufferers in terms of new applications and indeed claims. Today, I am delighted to provide advice not only on your personal situation, but I am also going to use the opportunity to cover some of the most common pandemic-related life cover concerns which we have come across.

In relation to those like yourself who are suffering from the effects of long Covid, I have contacted all the major Irish providers for an update and the general feedback is as follows. Firstly, for those who are unaware of exactly what this is, long Covid is a general description for medical complications following a Covid infection. Having submitted your application for life cover and disclosing all material facts in relation to your condition and its exact symptoms, you will be subject to the normal medical underwriting criteria.

What it all boils down really is what your exact symptoms are and how serious they are, and then the normal medical underwriting rules will be applied like it was any other illness. So let me give you an example: if the only symptom you currently have is loss of smell or taste which is considered a common symptom of Long Covid, this will not have any impact on the outcome.

However, if you are suffering from shortness of breath or heart palpitations, then this will need to be investigated further. The life company will look for medical evidence from your medical consultant to establish the exact extent of your symptoms and once these have been fully resolved, cover will be considered. The worst-case scenario would be if your symptoms are more on the serious side, then cover would be postponed for one to three months until you have made a full recovery.

All life companies are now including a new section on the application form referring specifically to Covid and all material facts need to be disclosed.

It is so important to answer all the questions as accurately as possible and a failure to disclose any material fact here could greatly affect a claim under the policy at a later stage.

In general, new life cover applicants who have contracted and recovered fully from the disease are very unlikely to see any impact on the final underwriting decision. Similarly, existing policyholders are also very unlikely to see an increase in their premiums if they have been ill from the disease and subsequently made a full recovery.

If a new applicant is waiting on a Covid test, displaying Covid symptoms, or self-isolating, a final decision on cover will be postponed until the final medical outcome is known.

Many of our older clients who hold life cover policies have been so unduly worried about whether their death benefit would be paid out if they died from Covid related complications. The main thing here is that the condition was certainly not pre-existing when they took out the cover so there is no question here of the benefit not being paid out. Their life insurance policy is designed to pay out an agreed lump sum on the death of the policyholder and if the death is because of Covid-19, this will of course be covered.