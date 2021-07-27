Happy campers thanks to Sport Ireland 

Donna Brennan’s daughters, Elyza (10) and Alexa (9), started summer camp at the Sport Ireland campus just days after the family moved house from Rathoath to Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

“The camp was a good thing to have in the midst of the move because it brought a bit of familiarity,” says Donna, explaining that it’s the family’s fifth year doing the camps, which are sponsored by National Dairy Council. “Elyza went first when she was six. Alexa started the year after, so we’ve been doing them every summer since 2017.”

For Donna, who works full-time, the camps mean she doesn’t have to think about childcare. “I can drop them at 9am and Sport Ireland offers an after-camp service so I can pick them up at 5pm. If it weren’t for this I wouldn’t have been able to put them in summer camp – they’d have gone to crèche.”

The girls have already done one week-long summer camp and they’ll do a further three weeks in August. “They’ve already done a multi-sports camp. They were in different groups – Elyza wants a bit of freedom from her little sister. They did football, gymnastics, rounders, played every game you could think of, as well as quizzes and treasure hunts.”

Donna loves that the camps keep the girls active. “They burn off so much energy – they’re exhausted at the end of the day.” She also sees them as the perfect antidote to lockdown and Covid.

“The girls love the leaders – it’s great they’re interacting with other adults. They make really good friends and see some of them every year. Elyza brought a friend along this year. It’s great after what we’ve been through with Covid.”

Running since 2014, the camps cater for 300 to 350 children a week. Because camps take place at Sport Ireland’s campus, they use world-class facilities shared with Olympians, International and football rugby teams and a host of Ireland’s top-level athletes, says a spokesperson.

“Parents like the variety of sports and being able to say their children use world-class facilities. There’s also the odd sighting of well-known athletes.”

To make up for children who may have missed out on their school sports day due to Covid restrictions, each participant this year is doing an NDC Sports Day with traditional games, like sack, sprint, and egg and spoon races, as well as obstacle courses and jump challenges.

“The Olympics is also feeding the imagination [this year]. Although our camps are recreational and fun, kids noticeably want a bit of healthy competition, evidently from missing it over the last 12 months,” says the spokesperson.

More details

Sport Ireland camps run for eight weeks this summer (four weeks in August) and offer a wide range of sports, as well as special camps for teens and pre-school.

Camps aim to deliver over 20 sports each week and participants get an experience of all sports on the campus.

Sports include frisbee golf, athletics, cricket, orienteering, dodgeball, cross country running, and volleyball.

Approximately 3,000 five to 15-year-olds participate in summer camps.

For more info or to book, see www.sportirelandcampus.ie