Learner Dad: I can feel myself becoming more like my father

My father always said we’d never win anything in a raffle. He came from that generation who grew up in 1930s Ireland and preferred to err on the side of pessimism because it usually turned out to be right. And in fairness, we never won anything in a raffle.

That was until last week when it felt like we won the lottery. Not money, but a staycation we booked in March that managed to coincide with the best Irish heatwave in ages. I mean, what are the chances? Our staycation last year was far more 1930s Ireland – there was a lot of Nintendo and movies as the rain did its thing outside.

But this year we had a week of south of France weather in the Beara peninsula. And just in case you didn’t know, south of France isn’t a patch on Beara, as long as the rain stays away. This time the sun shone, the mercury nudged the high 20s.

I also became my Dad. One of the weirdest things about having kids is you realise that your parents knew much more about life than you thought they knew.

Like most men, I’d always seen myself as the opposite of my Dad. He was cautious and wore a shirt and tie every day, I was reckless and wore second-hand jackets just to annoy him. And I thought he was the cliché.

But now that my daughter is nearly 10 years old, I can feel myself becoming more like my father. This year, in Beara, I became the man who points things out to a carload of people who don’t care.

It was mainly standing stones and megalithic burial tombs. In most parts of the country, you have to seek out these things, follow a lane off a lane, hop over a stile and there it is. But down in Beara, it’s like driving through a standing stone park, with all sorts of ancient monuments dotted along the main roads on the peninsula. So I’d point them out and say they were amazing, and then the others in the car would let out a theatrical groan. The kids were genuinely unimpressed and my wife played along for a bit of craic.

I’d forgotten the basic rule of kids and scenery. They are only interested in small things that are in front of them.

It’s hard to do justice to the epic sunsets in the village of Eyeries where we were staying. It was even harder to get our kids to look at them, particularly if there was a weird-looking insect on the wall.

Walking down to the village one night, my daughter took my hand and asked why all the interest in standing stones. I had no answer to this one – I assumed that everyone would be interested in a building put up by our ancestors 3,000 years ago. And then I remembered the way my mother would admire a stonewall when we were going for a spin, particularly the way she’d say, “I wonder where the people who built those are now”.

So now I know why I fancy standing stones. It’s my own mortality. The stone is just a stone – it’s the people who built it that fascinate me. My kids have no interest in people who were here before them because they think they are going to live forever.

I hope they do, and I hope it’s down in Beara with the sun bouncing off the rocks. We had an amazing holiday. I got to look at stones, my wife went fishing for crabs, while the kids just swam and played and gambolled along like newborn calves.

There was a day-old calf in the field next to us, leaping for joy at being alive. We all did a bit of that in Beara last week. I even got to swim in the sea in Ireland in shorts rather than a wetsuit, which is much better. We all agreed it was the best holiday in ages.

We just got lucky, Dad.