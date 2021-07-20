Making Cents: it's important to teach children about money and budgeting at a young age

I came across a fascinating piece of research recently, which suggested children’s emotional reactions and behaviours around money can be formed when they are as young as five years old.

The University of Michigan surveyed more than 200 5-to-10-year-olds and used a range of questions to establish their emotional response to saving and spending. Separately, their parents were asked about their child’s reactions to spending and saving and their responses corroborated the information from the children.

The researchers then gave children small amounts of money and found their spending patterns matched what the responses suggested about their attitudes to money.

This research highlights the importance of speaking to children about money and teaching them financial literacy from a young age. While Irish people can be uncomfortable discussing money at the best of times, and as parents we may prefer to shield our children from harsh realities, children are developing ways of thinking about and reacting to spending or saving.

As the lead author of the US study suggested, early spending patterns could be an indicator of financial decision-making later in life. The best thing we can do for children is to arm them with an understanding of money and teach them the benefits of saving and thinking carefully about their spending.

One of the simplest ways to teach children about money is to give them some of their own to manage. Start giving your child regular pocket money and encourage them to plan how they can best use it - rather than heading straight to the nearest sweet shop. Ideally, help them choose a treat they would like that costs more than one week’s pocket money.

You can chat through the different options with them. Spend all their money each week and the treat stays out of reach. If they save, figure out how long before they have enough. Maybe they would like to set some aside for saving while also having some to spend each week.

The important thing is to give them an understanding that, with a finite sum of money, spending on one thing means those funds are not available for something else. Learning to plan and budget means they get to spend on what really matters to them, rather than being distracted by a passing fancy.

They can also be taught that similar limitations apply to the family budget and the current school holidays are a great opportunity to do it. Show them the cost of various days out - from free walks in the woods or low-cost picnics brought to the beach to days involving restaurant visits and ticketed treats like the cinema.

Explain the treat budget to them and give them some choice (allowing for age and understanding). Children will feel empowered by being allowed to make some family decisions, while also learning about living within a budget.

Learning about paying for treats and days out is one thing but children should also be taught early about the cost of all the basics of life too. Children will often accompany parents to shop for groceries; if yours are with you, talk them through the purchases and how you choose them.

You can make a game of it, showing them the list and asking them to find the best value version of each item. Encourage them to keep an eye out for special offers for you. This is a good chance to teach them the principle that a bargain is only a bargain if you use it.

Explain that even though buy-one-get-one-free offers can seem great, too often some of the items end up in the bin. If you decide to buy one, give them responsibility for reminding the family to use/eat all the goods. If you decide against, explain that it is not only saving money but is also more environmentally friendly than wasting funds.

Children now are hugely eco-conscious from a young age, they are hearing messages about sustainability at every turn. Teaching them the many links between saving money and saving resources by reusing and only buying what’s needed will help reinforce the message of financial prudence alongside environmental awareness.