Learner Dad: I can’t understand people who don’t shout at their kids. How do they manage it?

We’ve a new innovation in our house. A whingeing chart. Every time one of the kids speaks in a whingey voice, they get an X on the chart, and that’s five minutes off their video game time at the weekend. We even made them draw the chart out themselves – we’re bringing whole new levels of cruelty to our war against whingeing.

A whingey voice is the ‘finger-nails down the blackboard’ event for parents. You can’t live with it for too long. It’s a fight or flight thing, you need to make them stop, even if that involves giving them what they ask for.

Whingeing is cry-talking, where the kids either ask for something (chocolate or screentime) or else complain that the other one has done something awful to them. (This also usually revolves around chocolate or screentime.) The kids understand that whingeing is a really effective way to put us under pressure.

A whingey voice can send me from placid to livid in four seconds flat, two if I’m after a poor night’s sleep. I think it makes me angry because the cry-talking tone reminds me of the way they used to cry when they were younger, and we’re supposed to be over all that now that the youngest one is aged seven.

There are a few ways you can react to whingeing. The first is to give in to their demands. I’d like to say we never do that in our house, but the only reason our kids whinge is because it has worked for them in the past.

Speaking of ‘the past’, I’m sure that persistent whingeing was a slapping offence in our house when I was growing up, and a fairly exasperated angry slap at that, because it gnaws away at your nerves.

We’re not slappers in our house, so that just leaves shouting. I can’t understand people who don’t shout at their kids. How do they manage it? How do they keep calm in the face of a child who is willing to whinge no matter what? Is there a pill you can take, and can I have it?

You'll hear the odd shout in our house. Just ask our neighbours. The result is the whingeing child backs off long enough for us to relax, and then it starts again. It’s not a healthy cycle.

And then my wife remembered reward charts. We had them in our house during toilet training, where a sticker went up on the chart every time the trainee managed to do their business in the bowl, and there was a reward at the end of the week. It worked a treat and now it’s back, as a stick rather than a carrot, with screentime on the line.

We’re on about day three as I write and whingeing is down 73%. (I made that figure up, but it feels about right.) The key here is the penalty is only five minutes per whinge, which means the kids know that we will follow through.

We have a tendency to over-threaten in our house, saying that we will put the Nintendo away for a month and stuff like that. The kids know this is never going to happen because we like them playing on the Nintendo more than they do. Otherwise, we wouldn’t get to have a Friday night of our own.

The five minutes is a good bite-sized punishment. If they whinge about that, we add on another five or ten minutes, and it’s still a threat that will see some follow through. So it’s working nicely. My only worry is that nothing works forever – the kids are like coronavirus, forever mutating to wriggle around the latest thing we’ve put in place. This is a good thing really, it shows a bit of ingenuity.

I was surprised they were so keen to draw up the punishment chart themselves. In fairness, they were straight out with pencils and sheets of A4 to get a good design, that would stand the test of time. I’d like to think this is a sign they want to be good. But it’s probably just that kids love making a chart.