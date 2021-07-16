Do you know what Chuegy means? The words that teens are using and what they mean

Do you ever feel like your teen is speaking a foreign language? Here are the new words you need to know this summer
These are some of the new words and phrases you need to know.

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 11:30
Jennifer Stevens

There are new words to learn every year, but it feels like summer 2021 has more than it’s fair share of them. Whether you’re seeing them online or hearing your teens speak what sounds like a foreign language, here are some of the new words and phrases you need to know. So you’re not a complete Cheug, like.

Tablescape 

Apparently, you can’t just set the table anymore, you have to create a tablescape! This is basically what your table looks like from cutlery to placemats, to flowers. If you’re having the girls over, you better up the ante on setting the table, and at the very least lash down a few charger plates.

Cheugy 

The word on the street is that Cheugy, is already Chuegy so don’t worry if you aren’t using it. Chuegy is more or less translated as not cool or trendy and it’s used to mock women who have things like Live, Laugh, Love signs in their kitchen. But new language moves on so fast that calling someone a Chueg is already deemed unacceptable and being uncool is actually cool so Cheugy is already passe. Phew, that was fast.

Yeet 

To Yeet, is to fling something at someone while shouting Yeet. As completely annoying as it sounds.

Sleeping on 

If you’re sleeping on something you’re not paying attention to it. You could be sleeping on a new trend or a new song or one of these new words!

Hits Different 

According to the Urban Dictionary Hits Different is when something feels better than usual under certain circumstances. Like, tap water hits different at 3am after a night of cocktails in a friend’s garden.

Quaranteen 

You can be a quaranteen (a quarantined teenager) or you can be guaranteed (stuck in quarantine with teenagers). Both are pretty terrible things to be.

Flex 

A flex is a brag or a boast. Telling your 16-year-old that you now know what chuegy is might get a response of “ok, weird flex mom”.

Awe walk 

This one came about during the early lockdowns and is a walk where you purposefully take in the wonder of nature or your surroundings.

Truthiness 

You should get familiar with this one because it looks like it will be around for a while. Truthiness is a concept or a statement that seems to be true but has nothing to prove it or back it up.

Performative 

This is something that’s done only to make a positive impression on others. If you send your boss a gift, it might be generous, but if you only really did it to make them like you more. It’s performative.

