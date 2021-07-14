Spending Habits: 'I don’t regret the party but I think we were too frivolous with our budget'

I am not the best! It burns a hole in my purse.
Spender sadly! I do save for certain things and I always like to have a nice balance in my account. Especially in business for unexpected expenses.
Not really as I find it an investment. I’m all about the house at the moment and I normally do it up room by room. This year it’s the lounge so I have planned for this splurge.
Just own one house. The house you live in. I was working with Eddie Hobbs years ago on a project and I sat in on one of the sessions and he said this and it resonated with me.
Yes for home I have a household budget each month and then for business as well. I need too otherwise I will always be in the red.
Apart from our house it would be my wedding dress. I only took it out of the attic recently and I’ve no girls to pass it onto so going to put it in a frame and hang it on a wall in our house. May as well look at it all the time as it cost so much.
Our home as it’s where we have created memories and started our family. Apart from my children and husband it is the most important thing we have and we are so lucky to have a beautiful roof over our head.
So this is terrible but I don’t have one. My husband has one so I guess he is my pension. He takes care of all our finances as he is great with money.
We got married in a marquee at the end of the Celtic Tiger. When I think of the money it cost and what we would do with that now. The fireworks were a total waste as it was raining and no one saw them. I don’t regret the party but I do think we were too frivolous with our budget.