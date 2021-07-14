Spending Habits: 'I don’t regret the party but I think we were too frivolous with our budget'

What is your relationship with money?

I am not the best! It burns a hole in my purse.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Spender sadly! I do save for certain things and I always like to have a nice balance in my account. Especially in business for unexpected expenses.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

Not really as I find it an investment. I’m all about the house at the moment and I normally do it up room by room. This year it’s the lounge so I have planned for this splurge.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Just own one house. The house you live in. I was working with Eddie Hobbs years ago on a project and I sat in on one of the sessions and he said this and it resonated with me.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

Yes for home I have a household budget each month and then for business as well. I need too otherwise I will always be in the red.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Apart from our house it would be my wedding dress. I only took it out of the attic recently and I’ve no girls to pass it onto so going to put it in a frame and hang it on a wall in our house. May as well look at it all the time as it cost so much.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

Our home as it’s where we have created memories and started our family. Apart from my children and husband it is the most important thing we have and we are so lucky to have a beautiful roof over our head.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

So this is terrible but I don’t have one. My husband has one so I guess he is my pension. He takes care of all our finances as he is great with money.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

We got married in a marquee at the end of the Celtic Tiger. When I think of the money it cost and what we would do with that now. The fireworks were a total waste as it was raining and no one saw them. I don’t regret the party but I do think we were too frivolous with our budget.