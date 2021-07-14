Money Talks: Is my pension savings plan still on track?

I am 51 and beginning to really stress about my retirement and having enough income to live on. Even though I have been saving into a pension since my first job, I have no idea how much of a total fund I will need and how far off I am from that. The last thing I want is to be a financial burden on my adult children in my later years. Any advice is appreciated.

Lots of clients who come to us have similar worries that their retirement savings are not on track. Like you, they are very concerned that, at their current savings rate, they will not have enough money saved to, firstly, retire at the age that they might want or need to retire and secondly, that retiring at all will mean a dramatic drop in their standard of living.

A key part of retirement planning is to be able to answer the question: How much do I need to retire? The answer varies greatly by individual and depends largely on your income now and the lifestyle you would like to enjoy in retirement. With life expectancy rates in Ireland at around 82, you may need to save for a retirement income that lasts up to 30 years. The good news is that at 51, you have time to put an effective plan in place. Acting now and seeking the right expertise will greatly help to set and achieve a realistic retirement goal.

Key to this is estimating what your likely expenses will be in retirement. Usually these will be much lower in retirement than during other phases of life. Your mortgage will hopefully be paid off and there’s a good chance your kids will no longer be financially dependent on you. Furthermore, PRSI contributions from your income currently cease at the age 66 (this may change in the future, however). There are also some income tax concessions for retirees which may improve your net income position in retirement.

It is very important to engage with a professional financial advisor in this regard and they will assist you to firstly estimate your retirement income needs in line with these expenses. They will then review what you have saved already in detail and identify any potential gap. Detailed calculations will need to be carried out so you will then know exactly how much money you need to save between now and your chosen retirement date to hit that magic number. As pension contributions qualify for tax relief at marginal rate (subject to certain limits), the taxman is on hand to help you to achieve your financial retirement goal.

Everyone's retirement income needs will be different. You may have other sources of income in retirement that will also need to be factored into your plan. Do you own a rental property? Are you entitled to the full state pension in Ireland? Will you qualify for an adult-dependent supplement pension from the state? Do you plan to do some part-time work after you retire from your primary career? Any of these factors could significantly reduce how much you need to save.

Other factors need to be considered such as your health and your desired post-work lifestyle. For example, you might need more than initially planned if you have plans to travel extensively during retirement.

It is very important to review the pension policy you have already in terms of the funds you are invested in, and the costs associated with it. When was the last time your attitude to market risk was properly assessed? Maybe your portfolio needs to be re-balanced in line with your risk tolerance these days?

Seeking proper retirement planning advice now is key, exact time horizons will need to be determined, expenses estimated, potential after-tax income in retirement needs to be calculated and your risk tolerance needs to be assessed regularly for the remainder of your pension funding journey. This guidance will help you build greater financial clarity and confidence so that you can look forward to a hopefully very long and financially comfortable retirement.