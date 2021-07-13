20 free things to do with the kids in a heatwave

1. Go for a picnic

Everyone loves a picnic and you don’t even have to go anywhere. Set up blankets and cushions in the back garden and get everyone involved in choosing sandwich fillings and drinks.

You can even bake scones together if you’re so inclined but most children are delighted with tiny triangle sandwiches, crisps and a treat.

2. Make a walking tour

Print off a map of your local area, note down places of interest and make a walking tour. It can be 30 minutes or three hours and you can stop off for ice cream along the way.

Even having a printed map is a novelty these days and might make them think they’re in an adventure book!

3. Host a movie night

Borrow a projector (they’re more common than you think), pin up a big white sheet and invite friends and family into your garden for a movie night.

4. Explore heritage sites

Admission charges to all open, fee-paying OPW heritage sites are being waived until the end of 2021, so this is your chance to get on the road and visit some very cool places for free.

There’s a full list of sites on www.heritageireland.ie.

5. Sports tournament

There’s nothing like a bit of competition to get everyone involved so why not set up a community sports tournament.

Races, tug-o-war, football and more - you’ll see some competitive parents really getting involved!

6. Bake Off

If you have budding chefs at home, why not set up your own version of Bake Off?

You can have one baker per day with everything rated at the end of the week.

Children are busy, and you get cake, it’s a win-win!

7. Go camping at home

Lugging everything you need for a camping trip around can be a lot of hassle, so why not set up the tent in the back garden and go camping at home?

You have the luxury of a bathroom you know, and fast access to warm beds should it rain.

8. Charity challenge

Ask your children to choose a charity that they would like to support, and invent a challenge to raise money for it.

It could be a sponsored litter collection, a garage sale, or even a dog walk. It’s a great way to get them involved in volunteering.

9. Local history project

Set up a local history project. Ask your children to find out about their local area, and suggest they speak to older friends and neighbours about their memories of where you live.

They can write it or record it, and make a book or a documentary.

10. Sandcastle competition

If you live near a beach, a sandcastle competition is a great way to keep kids occupied for a full day.

Give them a theme and watch their imaginations soar.

11. Lemonade stand

Every American movie seems to have kids running a lemonade stand, but there’s no reason we can’t do it too.

Lemons are cheap, and you just need to add sugar and water to make a delicious drink. Let them sell it at the gate and donate their proceeds to charity.

12. Have a readathon, then watch the movies

If you’re concerned about screen time, why not tell your children you’ll give them a euro for every book they read this summer?

When they’ve finished a book. they can watch the movie version of it for movie night.

13. Create science experiments

There are loads of simple science experiments to follow on YouTube that use things you already have around the house.

If you’re clever, you’ll have all your drains sparkling with the bicarbonate of soda and vinegar experiment, though they may cop on to what you’re up to!

14. Learn how to code

If your children are screen-obsessed why not make it useful and sign up for free coding workshops.

There are some great websites that will turn their love of screentime into a useful skill.

15. Fly a kite

If there’s one thing Ireland has, it’s the weather for kite flying. It might seem old-fashioned, but kids love to see them soar.

16. Go for a big cycle

There are lots of brilliant cycle tracks and greenways now open around the country. Plan a route, bring a picnic and you have an entire day of wholesome fun.

17. Learn a magic trick

A magic kit can bring hours of fun to a child and who knows, you might have the next David Blaine right there in your house!

18. Car washing

This is a job straight out of every childhood! See how much money your kids can make by washing local cars. A great way to foster an entrepreneurial spirit!

19. Gardening

Get planting with your children, and watch their wonder as seeds grow into plants, flowers and food.

20. Water fight

This is the ultimate summer craic. Hoses, water balloons and buckets at the ready. Just be prepared to get soaked!