Making Cents: What you need to know about remote working’s impact on your home insurance

With remote working set to remain part of our lives for the immediate future, and perhaps forever for some, it is important to understand the potential implications when it comes to home insurance. From technology brought home from the office to data security concerns, setting up a workspace in one's own home raises questions about what is covered by insurance.

“Digital working models present an exciting new opportunity,” Stuart Trotter, Ireland Branch Manager at Liberty Insurance says. “However, many employers have devised digital working policies at short notice and as a result are playing catch up on some of the operational considerations. When it comes to insurance, our overarching message is always ‘if in doubt, check.’"

Mr Trotter suggests employees clarify what is covered and by whom when it comes to equipment, rather than assuming items are insured.

“Most home insurance policies that include contents cover will include cover for a limited amount of home office equipment, such as a computer and printer," he says. “However, some home insurance policies may not give any cover for ‘office contents’, as they are not deemed to be ‘household goods’.

“We would encourage employers to provide their staff with clarity on what is and isn’t covered within the employer’s insurance policy.

“If employers or employees are still unsure on this point, they should contact their insurer.”

Social media is full of images and anecdotes of workers setting up office at the kitchen table or in a child’s bedroom but these are not spaces designed for people sitting at a computer for dozens of hours a week. If workers are struggling in these situations, Mr Trotter says the onus is on the employer to ensure employees have a safe and ergonomic place to work - regardless of whether that is on-site or at home.

“Employers must comply with health and safety standards and take occupational risk provisions regardless of whether an employee is working from their home or from the office,” he says.

It is up to employers to ensure that its employees have a fit-for-purpose workspace.

The recent HSE cyberattack has data security at the forefront of many people’s minds and Mr Trotter says responsibility for data security while people work from home also rests firmly with the employer.

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the employer to provide employees with the necessary computer hardware and security infrastructure,” he says. “Equally, it is the responsibility of employers to update and communicate their security policies to reflect emerging teleworking practices and the rapidly evolving space of data security.

“Insurance products in the data security space are constantly evolving. Some insurers provide custom computer insurance cover, such as ‘all risks basis’ cover that enables employers to insure for damage or interference to computer systems and loss of data, whether electronic or non-electronic.”

He suggests workers worried about data breaches while they are home "seek guidance from their employers in relation to data privacy and cybersecurity policies, including whether it is appropriate or not to use personal laptops for professional purposes, and vice versa."

One area Mr Trotter flagged as being of particular concern is workplace meetings, which he recommends take place outside the home.

“Remote workers hosting meetings at home has implications for the employer and employee,” he explains. “Most home insurance policies require people to specify that their home is not used in connection with their business or profession. Therefore, were an accident to occur in the home during a meeting with a client or customer, this would not be covered by their insurer and could be liable.

“We advise employees and employers to hold only digital meetings at home and go to a co-working space or the office for in-person meetings."

