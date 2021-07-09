Learner Dad: There is something to be said for pretending that your kids don’t exist for an hour or two

There is a lot to be said for meeting up with people who don’t have kids. Particularly if they’re men. As much as you might feel the need to tell a guy how your nine year old is doing at gymnastics, he won’t feel the need to listen. It’s a great way to leave parenting behind for a couple of hours.

I’m back in touch with a guy I knew fairly well in school and college, and we arranged to meet in Cork city centre last Saturday. He bumped into another former classmate on the way, so the three of us sat in the sun outside Idaho cafe on Caroline Street and caught up over lunch. There was a time this would have turned into a drinking session, but impromptu drinking is a poor choice when you’re in your 50s, because the impromptu hangover that comes with it can last for a month.

The conversation was free and easy, probably because I was never very close friends with these guys in school. Meeting up with a former close friend is often an awkward experience where you rummage around in your memories because it’s easier than trying to re-establish a connection that might have fizzled away over the years. With these two guys, the pressure was off and we just rabbitted away at each other for an hour and a half.

None of this rabbiting involved kids, because these guys don’t have kids. Or if they do, they kept it very quiet. It was an eye-opener listening to them talking about a child-free life. I never regret having kids, except when they won’t go to sleep, or on summer holidays sometimes. Other than that, I’m delighted with the parenting life. Although I wouldn’t mind a lie-in on a Saturday morning.

Anyway, the child-free chat gave us more time to gossip about a few people, swap our favourite TV shows and I got to listen to the other two talking about their love of vinyl. I haven’t listened to new music in about 20 years, it’s mainly stuff my kids like now, and my guess is the two lads didn’t want to hear my views on the Crazy Frog Song or even Dermot Kennedy. One of them said he was still going to music festivals in his early 50s, and when he talked about his time at the It Takes a Village festival in Trabolgan, I felt like asking him to take me along to the next one.

Then he told us about his impromptu hill-walking trips, where a friend rings the night before and says ‘let's go up Carrauntoohil tomorrow morning’ and off he goes without diary coordination for child-minding duties. Listening to them was like a breath of fresh air.

It’s not that I resent talking or thinking about parenting. My regular hiking partner has three kids of his own and I love sharing tales of lunches, screen time and homework with him on a walk we probably planned four weeks in advance. We talk about loads of other things too, it’s not all about the kids.

But there is something to be said for pretending that your kids don’t exist for an hour or two. I can’t wait to get away with my wife for a weekend, by ourselves, in the next few months. But you can be sure we’ll fall into talking about our kids, they’re kind of hard to ignore.

I reckon any hard-pressed parent should seek out a child-free friend and meet up on a regular basis. A close friend of mine for over 30 years doesn’t have kids, and whenever we get together, we talk about ourselves, in a good way, without too much narcissism, even though we’re both from Cork. It’s great to talk about yourself as an individual, rather than just as a parent.

When lunch was over on Caroline Street, myself and the two classmates ambled down Oliver Plunkett Street in the afternoon sun. A lot might have changed since we used to do this 40 years ago, after school – but the three of us are pretty much the same people we were back then. It rejuvenated me before I headed back home to Parent Land.