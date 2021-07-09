Cat person: A giant digital cat is making people in Tokyo fall in love with it

It peers down as crowds bustle below. A giant, 3D digital cat sitting atop a building in a busy shopping district in Tokyo's Shinjuku distrit. It does the things that we expect from our feline friends, purrs, prowls and licks itself. And it sleeps a lot.
今日の15時半ごろに現地で撮られた映像です。雑踏が思いのほかうるさいので、声の大きさは調整しなきゃ。再生時、音量注意です！⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8OsmcyyVOo— 新宿東口の猫 (@cross_s_vision) July 5, 2021
It is not advertising anything, it just does normal cat things like sleep, lick itself and purr. The company who is running the billboard say that the purpose of the cat - which is the size of a truck - is simply to lift people's spirits. Consider them lifted.