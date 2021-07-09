Cat person: A giant digital cat is making people in Tokyo fall in love with it

It peers down as crowds bustle below. A giant, 3D digital cat sitting atop a building in a busy shopping district in Tokyo's Shinjuku distrit. It does the things that we expect from our feline friends, purrs, prowls and licks itself. And it sleeps a lot.

It is not advertising anything, it just does normal cat things like sleep, lick itself and purr. The company who is running the billboard say that the purpose of the cat - which is the size of a truck - is simply to lift people's spirits. Consider them lifted.