More than half of people would cancel a date due to poor body image according to research

According to new research from Bumble, the women-first dating app, we are suffering from low self-esteem when it comes to dating.
The research, carried out online by Research Without Barriers between 1st July 2021 and 5th July 2021 indicated the issues facing people dating in Ireland today.
86% of the respondents say they feel held back by lack of body confidence and almost half (44%) of people admit to even cancelling a date due to body insecurities.
Now that restrictions are easing, the research indicated that we are more concerned with our body image than we were pre-pandemic, with over half (63%) of Irish adults surveyed now more concerned about the way they look than they were pre-covid. This is most prevalent in those aged 25-34 (68%).
The dating app has taken measures to preserve the integrity of its users and prevent shaming of any kind, and its recent ban on body-shaming is indicative of its stance on the matter.
Naomi Walkland, Bumble’s Head of UK & Ireland said, "Body anxiety can have a huge impact on how people date, which is why our body-shaming policy is so important this summer."