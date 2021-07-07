Spending Habits: ‘I have taken a risk starting my own business in a pandemic’

What is your relationship with money?

I feel that I have a good relationship with money that is getting better all the time. I started working as a babysitter when I was 11 so always knew how to earn money. My focus now is to work smarter not harder and respect the money I do have. My mantra around money is “There is always more than enough!”

Are you a spender or a saver?

Saver for sure. I love beautiful things and experiences so I like to spend my money well and not flitter it away on cheap things. As a young child I had an An Post account and bought saving stamps every week, so saving was an important thing to me and in my family.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I do find it hard to splurge, although I do have expensive taste, I take my time on spending a lot on something. It has to be something I love and just have a lovely feeling about before I will splurge.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Don’t take on debt that I can’t afford to manage. Always pay off the Visa bill each month! The banks have never earned much interest from my Visa card!

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I consider all my purchases well, cook from scratch, find the best electricity supplier/health and home insurance every year, even move my mortgage every three years.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

My home, which we built a few years ago. Signing those mortgage papers took a huge leap of faith and a lot of stress. We got through it - even when our baby was born prematurely - during the build but we now have a beautiful warm economical to run home, so in the end it was worth it.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I would have started a pension when I was made permanent in my hospital laboratory job when I was 26. My husband (boyfriend at the time, he was upgraded later!) and I had just bought a very old, in need of repair house but knew the importance of a pension even then. I have always worked and feel very strongly about creating enough income while I can, before I retire.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Honestly, I haven’t made any mistakes financially. I have taken a risk starting my own business in a pandemic! It does require a big investment that takes a long time to repay, however I don’t feel it was a huge financial risk right now. I have only invested what I can afford to lose and I am building it slowly.