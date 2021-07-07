Spending Habits: ‘I have taken a risk starting my own business in a pandemic’

I feel that I have a good relationship with money that is getting better all the time. I started working as a babysitter when I was 11 so always knew how to earn money. My focus now is to work smarter not harder and respect the money I do have. My mantra around money is “There is always more than enough!”
Saver for sure. I love beautiful things and experiences so I like to spend my money well and not flitter it away on cheap things. As a young child I had an An Post account and bought saving stamps every week, so saving was an important thing to me and in my family.
I do find it hard to splurge, although I do have expensive taste, I take my time on spending a lot on something. It has to be something I love and just have a lovely feeling about before I will splurge.
Don’t take on debt that I can’t afford to manage. Always pay off the Visa bill each month! The banks have never earned much interest from my Visa card!
I consider all my purchases well, cook from scratch, find the best electricity supplier/health and home insurance every year, even move my mortgage every three years.
My home, which we built a few years ago. Signing those mortgage papers took a huge leap of faith and a lot of stress. We got through it - even when our baby was born prematurely - during the build but we now have a beautiful warm economical to run home, so in the end it was worth it.
I would have started a pension when I was made permanent in my hospital laboratory job when I was 26. My husband (boyfriend at the time, he was upgraded later!) and I had just bought a very old, in need of repair house but knew the importance of a pension even then. I have always worked and feel very strongly about creating enough income while I can, before I retire.
Honestly, I haven’t made any mistakes financially. I have taken a risk starting my own business in a pandemic! It does require a big investment that takes a long time to repay, however I don’t feel it was a huge financial risk right now. I have only invested what I can afford to lose and I am building it slowly.