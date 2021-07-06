Learner Dad: I love it when people comment on my kids' ability to grow

‘Is that Patrick? God, isn’t he after getting very tall.’

I heard of a lot of that as a teenager, back before I changed my name from Patrick to Pat because any time I’d introduce myself as Patrick Fitzpatrick when I moved to Dublin for work, people would just burst out laughing into my face. (I don’t blame them – my comedy name is all on my parents. I still bring it up with my mother.)

The ‘isn’t he after getting very tall line’ was usually delivered to my mother, because nobody talked directly to teenagers back in 1980s Ireland, or at least it seemed that way. I’d just stand there with a thin smile as this stranger eyed me up and down as if they were thinking of buying me at a fair. It took a fair bit of effort to resist saying , ‘Would you like to examine my teeth?’

I’m glad I resisted now and not just because my mother would have killed me. I’m not surprised these people ‘couldn’t get over’ my height. Because a growing child is a strange thing – turn your back on them for a few minutes and suddenly it looks like they are on stilts.

My nephew arrived down with his mom from Dublin at the weekend – I hadn’t seen him for six months thanks to Covid. Seeing him was like a first glimpse of the Manhattan skyline on the road from JFK International Airport.

‘Is that Tadgh? God, isn’t he after getting very tall’, I said.

The wheel turns and now it’s my turn to be the gaping adult. What struck me was the way he grinned when he said this. He likes being told he’s tall. And now that I think about it, so did I. The smart-arsey guy who sneered at people saying I was tall came later when I was in my late teens and sneered at everything an adult said.

But back when the growth spurt was running wild in my early teens, l loved people commenting on my height. This is partially because tall people were revered in my mother’s family.

They are not gone on anyone under 6ft tall – they even have about 10 made-up words to describe different types of small people, in the same way that the Eskimos have 50 different words for snow.

If you are under 5ft 8ins, there is a good chance that someone in my mother’s family will describe you as ‘a durick’. I have no idea what this means and neither does anyone in my mother’s family – it’s just something handed down to them through the generations, suggesting they might have had trouble with the fairies or little people back in the day.

Society is kinder to tall people. ‘Isn’t he grand and tall?’ is something you’ll hear more than once. Mind you, you don’t hear as much ‘Isn’t she grand and tall?’ A woman isn’t supposed to be very tall, at least not in Ireland.

Try and tell this to my daughter. She is the new tall one in our family, shooting up past some of her older relations already. When people comment on her height, it’s to note that she is lovely and tall. And she is.

When we talk about kids getting tall, we’re not just talking about height. We’re talking about time as well. Seeing a smallie shoot up is a reminder that it’s their time now, and that your own time is getting short. Or at least shorter. That’s why there is a startled tone in some voices when they’re commenting on a sprouting child – there is an element of ‘where did my own time go?’ in there as well.

Whatever the reason, I love it when people comment on my kids' ability to grow up. It comes from a good place, a touch of praise and there is a welcome to the grown-up world in there as well. I hope they take it in good spirits and grin with pride like their cousin did last weekend. They won’t be growing up forever and it won’t be long before they’re astonished at some teenager that doubled in height since they last saw them.