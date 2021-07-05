Sex File: Both together or one at a time? 

I can't believe that people really enjoy the so-called 69 position as much as so many claim to. I can't relax enough to orgasm while also focusing so much on my partner's pleasure. Is it a myth that everyone likes the soixante-neuf? Isn't taking it in turns more sensible?

The concept of 69 is great. You fit together like a human yin yang symbol and simultaneously experience the joy of oral sex. What could be better? Well, quite a lot actually. The reality is disappointing and most people will only try this position twice. The first attempt with curious optimism; the second to see if it was really that bad.

Whether you are one on top of the other or lying side by side, sexual multitasking is always a challenge. Trying to give and receive pleasure at the same time is a real brain bender. It is the sexual equivalent of trying to rub your tummy and pat your head while doing mental maths and standing on one leg. Neuroscience backs me up on this. In an article in the magazine Cerebrum, Kevin Madore, a psychologist from Stanford University, explains that "the human mind and brain lack the architecture to perform two or more tasks simultaneously".

Madore's interest is in the brain's capacity to attend to two tasks at once, but he neatly explains the inherent problem with 69. "We have a hard time multitasking because of the ways that our building blocks of attention and executive control inherently work. To this end, when we attempt to multitask we are usually switching between one task and another. The human brain has evolved to single task."

You simply can't be mindful of the sensations you are experiencing if you are concentrating on performing oral sex, and the same is true for your partner. As a result you both end up feeling somewhat short-changed and dissatisfied.

I think Madore nails the problem, but in an attempt to remove personal bias and gather objective data, I took this issue to the people, putting out a poll on social media to ask whether people prefer '69' or 'taking turns'. It might have been a small poll, but the results were definitive: 88.5% said they preferred taking turns.

Far from choosing the 69, it seems most people would rather 'take turns'. You would never know that if you took your steer from the internet. Type 'How to 69?' into a search engine and you get 4,550,000,000 results, of which 4,549,000,000 (probably) say it is the best thing since sliced bread.

I blame The Joy of Sex, Alex Comfort's 1972 "gourmet guide to lovemaking". Comfort's book sold more than ten million copies and included the exotically Frenchified soixante-neuf. The Joy of Sex was a groundbreaking attempt to encourage people to get more from their sex lives, but Comfort was indiscriminate in his praise for the most awkward of sex positions, and with little else to gauge their experiences by, people just took his word for it. Comfort did stipulate one rule, however: that you should never do anything that you don't enjoy.

When it comes to sex, everyone should do what feels good, not what they think they "should" be doing, and that is true for positions like 69. Sex is meant to be about pleasure, intimacy and fun, so if you don't enjoy or want to do something, don't do it.