Spending Habits: 'Money is like energy — it needs to keep moving'

What is your relationship with money?

I don’t like to feel broke, but I also don’t want to be wealthy. It’s nice to not be worrying about your bills, but I don’t think more money than you need is a good thing.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I’m both! I am famous for having made my Easter Egg last for weeks when I was 8, and I’ve always supported myself and have managed my own finances. But I do spend, and I particularly like buying things from Irish makers. And of course I love buying good food!

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I love splurging - especially on presents for others, that gives me a real kick! I also like buying ethical clothing - I love brands like Patagonia, and Thought Clothing.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Our mother always used to say money is like energy, it needs to be kept moving. I feel the same way, I like to share what I’ve got. I like to think you get back what you give out.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I probably should but I don’t. I follow my gut.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

I bought a 2 year old car 11 years ago, which was a big deal for me at the time - and I’m still driving it, which makes me happy. I don’t like the culture of changing cars every 2 years, it’s terrible for the environment. I would like my next vehicle to be an electric one, so I’m going to keep this one going till I’m ready for that investment.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

My house. It’s really important to have a home and I was lucky enough to buy a house when that was something that was more affordable than it is now. It’s heartbreaking to see how hard it is for families these days.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

We started a pension a few years ago in Organico which I understood would be important in terms of retirement. We encourage all our staff to participate in our pension scheme as I think we all need to plan for the future - I have little confidence that our government has any workable plan to look after us all. If you think of it as a savings scheme it makes sense - and you save a bit of tax too.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

When I was 19 and travelling in India with my best friend, we fell for one of the biggest scams you can imagine, involving carpets and a well-dressed gentleman on a motorbike who begged us to help his ailing family business. Luckily our funds were too low when he tried to take the money out of our account, and we came to our senses and managed to escape with nothing lost but our pride. It would have meant the end of our adventure, when it was just beginning, so we were very aware of how lucky we were. I learned that I am capable of very poor judgement in certain situations, so it’s always good to refuse to buy anything in the heat of the moment, and instead wait to cool off and see if it’s still a good idea!