Making Cents: Making a will can remove the financial burden on your family

Death is never a popular topic so it is not surprising that almost 6 in 10 people in Munster do not have a will in place. Drawing up a will is one of those jobs that we understand the need for but somehow never seem to get around to doing. Although, according to the research by Royal London, the pandemic has helped concentrate our minds, with 55% of people surveyed saying Covid-19 has made them realise the importance of having a will.

“It’s understandable why many people are reluctant to discuss the topic of death and dying, but this survey indicates that it’s hampering the necessary provisions to be made,” Tony Burke, Royal London’s Broker Consultant for Cork, said. “While the survey results do show that most people have a sense of when they should make a will, it seems the majority aren’t following through with the necessary actions.”

You do not have to make a will but it is important to understand what happens if you don’t.

“If you die without making a will, your estate will be distributed according to the law on succession,” Citizens Information explains. “This means that your estate will be distributed between your surviving family members in the way that is set out in law.”

So for example, if you die without a will [intestate] and with a spouse or civil partner and children the law states that your spouse/civil partner gets two-thirds of your estate and the remaining one-third is divided equally among your children. The law provides for a number of other situations, including if you have a spouse and no children, children and no spouse, brothers and sisters only or other relatives only. If you have no relatives, your estate goes to the State.

“If you want to have a say over who inherits all or part of your estate, you should make a will,” Citizens Information says.

Mr Burke highlights that making a will can make an enormous difference to those left behind.

“Many people may not realise that making provision for our passing does help, in many ways, to relieve some financial pressures as well as the burden of decision-making and administration on our loved ones,” he says. “Putting some time and thought on these issues and preparing in advance, can bring a certain peace of mind from having your affairs in order, regardless of what stage you are at in your life, or what your current circumstances are. At Royal London, we see the enormously helpful impact making financial plans can have to support families for many years after losing a loved one.”

The FLAC (Free Legal Advice Centres) also recommends making a will.

“A will is the only way of safeguarding the future of those whom you care for. When you die, your affairs must be wound up. There are likely to be outstanding bills to be paid as well as property which needs to be distributed. Making a will simplifies all of this. It allows you to decide who gets what, with minimum delay and hassle.”

While it is possible to draw up a will yourself, FLAC suggests it is better to get legal assistance: “Due to the complex rules for making a will, you should seek the advice of a solicitor.”

Things to consider before drawing up the will include the people who will be affected by your will - if you have any spouse or civil partner, children, grandchildren and so on. You need to think about any properties you own or co-own. Then there are any bank accounts, any pensions or life insurance or endowment policies, and what arrangements are provided in them should you pass away. Joint accounts should be checked to see what are the arrangements in place if one account holder dies.

There are tax implications for beneficiaries to consider, although there are reliefs and exemptions available to reduce the bill in certain circumstances.

You can get further information on making a will and tax thresholds at revenue.ie and citizensinformation.ie.

