Spending Habits: I have a property I rent out, it was always my intention to keep it as my pension

I have a pretty healthy relationship with money. I don’t stress over it even when things are getting pretty tight. I think the more you worry the worse it gets!
I’m both. I make sure I put money away for a rainy day (but there were quite a few of those last year!) and then if I feel like treating myself or the kids I will.
I would certainly take my time over bigger purchases and make sure that it can be afforded, so yes, I guess I do!
If you spend more time focusing on the outgoings that is where your energy is going. Try and focus as much on the income and picturing that. That gem is from Jennifer aka @themoneymedium. I love her mindset.
The honest answer is no (sorry if my accountant is reading this!!) but I do always have a fairly good idea of what is coming in and going out.
My house – does that count? I’ve never had flashy cars, so after the house would be holidays. We did a massive trip to California with the kids in 2019….Disney, Sea World, Golden Gate bridge. I am so glad we did it when we did!!!
The investment I made in taking my business online and creating Kinderama.com. I never intended to film it all on green screen, but I am glad I made the extra investment as it looks amazing and really brought our product to life.
I don’t have a pension, but I do have a property that I rent out. I have had it since my mid-20s and it was a huge risk at the time. I had to rent out rooms to keep up with the mortgage! It was always my intention to keep it as my pension.
Lending money! You often have that gut feeling about it at the time but if it is a friend or relative in need you don’t listen to it. The lesson I take from that is only lend it if you can afford to lose it – because the likelihood is you will never see it again!