Twink ‘heartbroken’ at death of rescue dog Rita: How to cope with the loss of a beloved pet

Adele King has announced the death of her rescue dog Rita, saying her family is “heartbroken” by the loss.

King, who is also known as Twink, says they bid farewell to their “beloved little muttie Rita Kelly” last night.

The dog had survived cancer and being knocked down and had recently been diagnosed with diabetes, which King was treating.

"I religiously gave her an insulin injection at noon and midnight for months. That was only the start of what was to be a variable veterinary pharmacy of stuff I subsequently had to get down daily,” King wrote on Facebook.

"Until two weeks ago when over a matter of days she went blind. It was a sufferance to watch her confusion as to what was going on but Rita being Rita, she even came to grips with that and was navigating brilliantly... walks and all.

"However, it all started to go downhill rapidly."

Rita was brought to the vet but, sadly, was too ill to be treated. King says the dog died peacefully with her family, both human and canine, surrounding her.

"By 10pm last night, although she wasn't in a distressed way, it was cruel to ask her to exist another moment like this. She was just trying to milk the last few hours out of what had been a wonderful life overall.

"At 11.30pm, half an hour before she was due her insulin shot, she left us peacefully with the three of us and Teddy and Timby around her telling her how much we have loved and always will love her.

"No more shots, pills, pain or darkness Rita."

Adele King. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

King’s sad update has shone a light on the grief many feel at the passing of a much-loved pet.

The Irish Hospice Foundation recommends you mourn the loss of a pet as you see fit, despite what others might think.

“It is normal to feel grief when you lose a pet but sometimes family and friends do not fully understand and you may not be given the support people usually have when a person close to them dies.

“You might even be seen as odd or crazy for expressing grief for an animal companion. This reaction can add to the pain and trying to hide your emotions and get on with normal life may be difficult.

“Accept that the pain of this grief is normal and allow yourself time to feel sadness, anger, guilt or whatever it is you need to feel,” they suggest.

Try to share your emotions with someone who will understand – a friend, family member, other pet owners or veterinary staff.

One way to process your grief is to officially mark the death of your pet.

“You may wish to bury your pet’s body or scatter their cremated remains in a special place. Having a ritual or ceremony at this time can be a helpful way to mark how much your pet has meant to you,” the Irish Hospice Foundation says, and notes it is important to take care of yourself during this difficult time.

“It is important to look after yourself when you are grieving. Try to take regular exercise and eat well-balanced meals. Rest is important and if your sleep is disturbed try winding down with a warm, milky drink or soothing music.

“Set up new routines to replace those you had with your pet e.g. change the time and location of walks. Avoid making any big decisions and seek the company of supportive family and friends.”

Some people choose to welcome a new pet quite soon after the loss of a pet, while others prefer to wait. The Irish Hospice Foundation says you should trust your own feelings in this matter and do whatever feels right.

“It is up to each person or family to decide whether or not to get another pet. Some people choose to do this immediately, while others need time before they can make room in their hearts for a new relationship.”

If your mourning affects your sleep, eating habits and general wellbeing, they recommend seeking professional counselling for guidance and help.