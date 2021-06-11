Cork girls chopping their hair to donate on behalf of their cousin Callum

When Cork boy, Callum McCarthy, was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of four, his young cousins very quickly became aware of the impact a serious illness can have.

Though she was only five years old at the time, Carrigaline girl, Áine May Allan, decided that she wanted to donate her hair to make real hair wigs for children and teenagers who have lost their hair through cancer treatment. Her cousins, Orla Noonan, 9, and Niamh Cogan, 24, were keen to help out too so they and their aunt, Siobhán O'Brien, all pledged to grow their hair as long as possible for the big chop.

Now, four years on and Callum is at the end of his treatment and it's time for the girls to chop a total of four feet off their hair. And they're going for a donation on the double — as well as donating hair to make wigs, they're working hard to collect cash donations for organisations which helped brighten tough days for Callum.

Four Carrigaline girls are donating four feet of their hair today

Callum especially enjoyed visits from entertainment group and registered charity, Aoife’s Clown Doctors, during his treatments in Crumlin Children’s Hospital. His parents say that his face would light up and they would see his wonderful smile again every time they came to visit his room.

Áine May's mum, Aisling, said they are delighted to be able to help children who are in hospital and who are going "through a terrible time".

"When he was first brought up to Crumlin and their little boy was essentially not their little boy anymore in that he was sick a lot and there was so much prodding and poking him. And then Aoife's Clown Doctors just burst into the room and they saw a glimpse of Callum's smile back. And they just bring down the stress levels in the kids in the wards. They are just great."

Mercy Heroes: Callum McCarthy shows the superhero portrait he featured in when he was going through leukaemia treatment in Cork

The cousins, who all live in an area ranging from Nohoval to Ringaskiddy to Carrigaline, are coming together this evening to have their hair cut at Chocolate Hair and Beauty Group in Carrigaline.

And other locals have pitched in as well.

Barry Collins' Supervalu arranged to have cash collection buckets at tills this week and the 'shear' generosity of locals has seen the family team raise their fundraising target more than once already.

"We had been thinking that if we made €1,000 we would be delighted but we are now well past that and are looking at €4,500 at this stage," explained Aisling who is a teacher at Gurrane National School in Crossbarry.

Check back later for pictures and video from the 'big chop'.