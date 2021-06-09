Spending Habits: Being in business for myself means that I always have to look ahead

What is your relationship with money?

I have a really healthy relationship with money. I have always believed that when you do the thing you love the money will follow and this has been my experience. I love what I do and I get to make a great living from it! How lucky am I?

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am a little of both. I am not afraid to spend money on buying quality items but enjoy having savings goals to work towards.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I definitely splurge every now and then. I love to splurge on good family holidays and on big ticket items for my home.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Work harder than what you are paid to do and eventually you will be paid for what you do!

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

We have an account that all our monthly living expenses to come out of and we monitor that to make sure we are budgeting correctly. That’s about as far as we go for budgeting!

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

That has to be our home. I purchased my first property at 21, I knew it would be something I would thank myself in my 40's for doing. I'm so glad I made that investment at such an early age and luckily bought it at a good time.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

It has to be my home again, I feel it is very important to have security and more importantly a family home for both my little girl and my family.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

Being in business for myself means that I always have to look ahead and that includes my own financial planning. I started putting money into my pension the moment I could afford it and now regularly make contributions and top it up when I have some spare cash. I started it when I was 25.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Looking back I now realise that I purchased the building that I opened my first salon in back in 2007, right before the financial crash at a highly inflated price and I know I will never get back my investment. I’ve learnt the timing of buying major investments is key.