Dear Louise: My husband won't stop making jokes about domestic violence

You sent me this letter only a few days after Sarah Everard was abducted and murdered in London in March. It was an emotional time for many women as we saw ourselves in Sarah. ‘There but for the grace of God go I,’ we thought. ‘That could have been my friend, my sister, my daughter, my mother.’ There was an outpouring of grief but of anger too, that, as women, we do not feel safe walking home alone. We have made our lives smaller and smaller in the hopes of protecting ourselves and still, so many of us live in fear. I am not surprised that your husband’s ‘joke’ hit a nerve with you.
Because I think that’s at the core of this issue, when we boil it down. You feel hurt because it seems like your husband’s right to make these ‘jokes’ takes precedence over your feelings. You don’t feel listened to and you are absolutely entitled to feel hurt about that.