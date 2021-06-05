Dear Louise: My husband won't stop making jokes about domestic violence

I don’t think domestic violence is something to be joked about. I don’t want my small children hearing it either
'I cannot sugar-coat this for you — his words are a huge problem.' Picture: iStock

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Louise O’Neill

My husband and I have three children, and at the moment, I am not working outside the home. I’ve always considered him to be a feminist — we share the household responsibilities equally, he has always supported my career and furthering my education. He speaks openly with me about feminist issues and has respect for women. The problem area is when it comes to violence against women. Occasionally, he makes ‘jokes’ about domestic violence. (He might say ‘clean up that kitchen or I’ll give you a slap’.) I hate this and have told him repeatedly that I don’t think domestic violence is something to be joked about. I don’t want my small children hearing it either. He argues that it is funny, as it is being told in the context of a loving relationship, and so it is ironic. The issue flared up again this week. We were having a general conversation and he said a person was ‘walking like a woman trying to get away from a man who wanted to murder her’ and chuckled to himself. I got very angry and said it was an insensitive thing to say in the context of Sarah Everard’s murder. He maintained that he has a right to make a joke if he likes, and that I am paranoid about being raped or murdered. I feel so hurt that his ‘right to make a joke’ is more important to him than my feelings. I don’t feel listened to.

You sent me this letter only a few days after Sarah Everard was abducted and murdered in London in March. It was an emotional time for many women as we saw ourselves in Sarah. ‘There but for the grace of God go I,’ we thought. ‘That could have been my friend, my sister, my daughter, my mother.’ There was an outpouring of grief but of anger too, that, as women, we do not feel safe walking home alone. We have made our lives smaller and smaller in the hopes of protecting ourselves and still, so many of us live in fear. I am not surprised that your husband’s ‘joke’ hit a nerve with you.

In relationships, I do believe that actions speak louder than words. I have known many straight men who claim to be feminists and yet cannot handle a partner who out-earns them, for example. It is good that your husband supports your career, your education, and is open to having conversations with you about issues that impact women. But I cannot sugar-coat this for you — his words are a huge problem. Hiding a misogynistic attitude behind the guise of ‘joking’ is a huge problem. 

Let me give you an example here: There are several young men sitting around a table, having a couple of pints. One of them makes a rape ‘joke’ and they all laugh. Out of the group, the majority — the good, decent men — will understand that this is supposed to be ‘edgy’, that the ‘humour’ is derived from how taboo the subject is. But the one young man may not understand this. He is listening and internalising the false idea that rape is funny, that it is ‘normal’, and that if given the opportunity, most of his friends would sexually assault someone. And here’s the terrifying truth — that ‘joke’ could embolden him to do the same.

Your husband says that you’re ‘over-reacting’, that you’re ‘paranoid’ about being raped or murdered. But one in three women globally will experience some sort of violence in her lifetime, whether that’s sexual, physical, or emotional. 

That’s one billion women and girls. Is that not enough for him? You write that your husband is the product of his environment but here’s the thing — your children will be too. Kids are like sponges and what your sons are listening to, internalising, and normalising right now is the idea that violence against women is funny. It’s not. 

What if they go into school and repeat these ‘jokes’? What of the children in their classrooms who are currently living in terror because of a violent parent? (Statistics in Ireland would suggest it’s at least one in four households.) Do you think they’ll find it as funny as your husband does? And if your sons identify as straight, what will happen when they’re adults and start dating women? What attitudes will they have about the opposite sex? How will they treat their partners if they’ve seen their father make ‘jokes’ like this and maybe even worse, see him dismiss their mother’s distress as an over-reaction?

Because I think that’s at the core of this issue, when we boil it down. You feel hurt because it seems like your husband’s right to make these ‘jokes’ takes precedence over your feelings. You don’t feel listened to and you are absolutely entitled to feel hurt about that.

In your slightly longer letter, you say that you find it difficult to discuss it with him in a ‘calm and rational’ way which again, is understandable given how fraught these issues are. But I would urge you to try again.

Would you consider writing him a letter? You can outline in precise detail why his behaviour upsets you so much, the impact you are afraid it will have on your children, and why you want him to stop doing this. That way, you will not become derailed by his attempts at deflection or defensiveness, or your own disappointment. 

If he still will not listen to you, I would recommend making an appointment with a couple’s counsellor to talk this out. Having an objective third party there to mediate can be incredibly helpful as it ensures everyone feels heard. As I always stress here, I am not a professional and urge people to seek out the right help. 

I really hope, both for your sake and the sake of your young children, that your husband is able to re-evaluate his attitude and make the necessary changes to ensure your household is a safe environment for the family.

