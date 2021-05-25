Colman Noctor: Protecting our children from the difficult realities of life 

The coverage of the verdict of a recent court case involving Deirdre Morley, the Co Dublin mother who was found not guilty of the murder of her three children by reason of insanity, has been difficult to avoid. I will forewarn readers that no details of this distressing case will be discussed here, mainly as I have tried not to read about it myself.

As someone who works in the mental health field, you'd imagine I would have some sort of emotional immunity to these events, but that is not so. There are aspects of this case that echo the stories of many parents I have spoken to over the years, but thankfully never ended in such a tragic outcome.

As a parenting columnist, it would be remiss of me not to offer some insight into the challenge these news stories pose. As recently as 2019, the American Academy of Psychiatry stated that seeing and hearing about events, such as natural disasters and crime reports, can cause children to experience stress, anxiety, and fear.

Close to home

Last week, I asked my eight year old to take her tablet out on the stairs as I switched over to watch the evening news. I knew that this story would be covered, and I wanted to protect her from overhearing any details of this case that would be potentially upsetting.

The question about how parents can best protect their children from headlines such as these crops up periodically when we hear of tragedies on the news. Especially those stories that involve children, such as the Manchester bombings at the Ariana Grande concert, the Ana Kriegel murder trial and the shocking Hawe family murder-suicide in Cavan.

Children have generated cartoon images of villains. They are ordinarily well signposted where the goodie and the baddie are easily identified. The cowboys and Indians, cops and robbers narratives are as old as time. But when the perpetrator of a violent act is a mother, a children’s nurse and by all accounts a kind person, it throws the caricature of certainty into disarray.

The parental dilemma as to whether children should be told about these types of events at all and whether discussing these issues is inappropriate for them. As someone who believes in extending the innocence of childhood for as long as possible, I would say no, children should be protected from this reality. However, this is becoming almost impossible in the contemporary world of multi-media exposure. The possibility of children being exposed to snippets of these stories is quite high and they will quickly begin to make up their own minds about the reality of this atrocity.

This could be a deeply confusing experience for young children. Their natural inclination is often to develop a narrative of fantasy around an event that can be dramatic and sometimes terrifying. With this in mind, I have come to the conclusion that if it is impossible to shield our children from this upsetting material then we must intervene and mediate the material in the best way we possibly can.

But given that this content is so difficult for adults to manage, how on earth can we help our children make sense of it?

There is no easy way of discussing or explaining atrocities to your child. The first thing to realise is that every child is different, and a lot depends on their age, temperament and robustness. Gauging these aspects of the child will guide and determine what approach you will take.

Every child is different

If your child is sensitive, then perhaps a ‘less is more’ philosophy is best when it comes to answering any questions. As parents, we know our children best and so we are best placed to skilfully edit information and deliver it to them in a way they can manage. Details and explanations need to be carefully moderated.

The challenge here is to achieve a balance of giving the child enough information to counteract the possibility of distressing fantasies, but also to make sure they do not feel overwhelmed.

Children 3-7 years

It is my view that children in this age group do not need to know any of the specific details of a tragic event. These children need to feel safe in order to develop and learn. We can see how their parents are at the very centre of their world and news stories such as the one involving Deirdre Morley could overwhelm them, so they should be shielded from this media exposure. If they are exposed to this content, it is more acceptable to be creative with the truth when communicating with this age group because there are times when reality is far too difficult for them to comprehend.

Children 8 -12 years (1st - 6th class)

These children may well have heard difficult stories and ask questions about the events they see in the media. As parents we need to encourage these questions and try to answer them as best we can and as reassuringly as possible. Reports of the death of children at the hands of a parent are distressing, affecting people of all ages and perhaps a proportionate amount of upset in this instance is understandable. I would avoid getting into the details, especially concerning the unpredictability of severe mental illness, which I believe is beyond their comprehension and perhaps unnecessary.

Children 13-18 years

Older children are more likely to be able to understand some of the circumstances leading up to a family tragedy, but again I would focus on answering their questions without over-burdening them with details that are distressing and incomprehensible. We need to support them in their grief and listen to their emotional response. Acknowledge how painful it is to hear of such devastating events and offer emotional support if they require it.

Need to feel safe

But what if your child doesn’t mention the Co Dublin tragedy, should you bring it up? In this case, I wouldn’t, but if you have a sense that your child is aware of what happened, then you can offer to clarify any misperceptions or misinformation they may have. It may seem counterintuitive to encourage children to ask questions about this, but it is better they get the facts from you than rely on the confusing accounts from the media or their misinformed peers.

The most important part of these discussions is to reinforce a sense of your children’s safety. Although there is no guarantee, we need to reassure our children that something similar would never happen to them. For me, the feeling of safety for a child outweighs the need to be absolutely truthful in this instance. Children of all ages need to be reassured that they are safe and loved in their homes.

The most important message you want to convey as a parent is that you will answer any question your child may have. Being approachable and having an open and honest line of communication between a parent and child where any topic is free to be discussed is essential. This freedom of communication is one that forms the basis for meaningful, supportive and quality relationships that are essential for the safe and contained growth of your child. In a world that can feel so unsafe and uncertain perhaps those open and honest relationships are more important than ever.