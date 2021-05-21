5 of the best places to network for career-focused women

Network Ireland

Established in 1983, members of Network Ireland include entrepreneurs, SME owners, leaders in multinational organisations, non-profits, and the arts. The offer mentoring and opportunities for self-improvement through workshops and events.

www.networkireland.ie

Women’s Inspire Network

It started out as a hashtag on Twitter, and had such a response that founder Samantha Kelly felt compelled to set up a network for women facing the challenges and isolation of being a female entrepreneur in the business community. Expect webinars, online coffee mornings and lots of opportunities for networking.

www.womensinspirenetwork.com

National Women’s Council of Ireland

The aim of the NWCI is is to lead and to be a catalyst in the achievement of equality for women. They represent over 190 member groups from across a diversity of backgrounds, sectors and have a growing number of individual members. You can join as an individual or a group and have access to all of their events and a chance to connect with other members.

www.nwci.ie

Acorns

The Acorns programme is designed to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland and runs over six months part-time. It is centred around interactive round table sessions that are facilitated by female entrepreneurs, who have started and successfully grown businesses in rural Ireland.

www.acorns.ie

BPW

Business & Professional Women is a global organisation founded by Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips in 1930 and is considered to be one of the most influential global networks of business and professional women with affiliates in 95 countries across the globe. BPW Ireland is a network open to women who are either in the workforce or have been in the workforce whether employed or self-employed.

www.bpwireland.ie