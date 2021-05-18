Learner Dad: It’s time to pause and accept how lucky we are to have kids

I’ve been having the same odd dream recently. It’s a Sunday afternoon and I’m back in my early 30s, before my wife and kids came along. I’m hungover in a strange city, which in fairness does sound like a lot of Sunday afternoons in my early 30s. There is a train to catch, back home I guess, but I have a kind of sleep paralysis and it’s touch and go if I’m going to make it. Most of my dreams involve missing a train, so nothing strange there.
What is strange is the other people in my dream. It’s a collection of all the guys I shared a house with, in the years between college and family life. All of these years have been rolled in together – last week I was in a smokey pub with a 1993 housemate from Carrigaline, who was drinking with an Italian guy I shared with back in 1997. It’s a world away from my Sunday afternoons now, which are all about wellies and do we have ham in for their lunches tomorrow.
I always have the same reaction when I wake from these dreams. Relief. That’s what’s really weird about these dreams. I love having kids and all that, but I’ve always assumed that deep down, a large part of me would give anything to go back to lazy weekend days, when I could burn away a wet Saturday afternoon watching a black and white war movie from the sofa. (I always associate John Mills with feeling ropey on a couch watching .)
My dreams are telling me that I have no regrets about becoming a Dad and that I’ve never had it so good. This is hard to appreciate when you’re stirring the porridge on a Tuesday morning while checking if the lunchboxes made it into the dishwasher the night before.
But I wonder if my subconscious is making a point, saying the past year has been tough with home-schooling and lockdown, but don’t forget what you have here.
That makes sense and reminds me of something a friend told me just after our first child was born. He had been a parent for about three years by then and he said it’s all about rolling with the phases and embracing the changes in your life. Don’t look back in anger, I suppose.
And I don’t. I had a second adolescence from my mid 20s to mid 30s at a time when other people were setting down and having kids. They’re out the other side now, with kids almost grown up, while I’m still doing a school run in my mid 50s. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Not that I think my way is better, it’s just that it worked out for me and I have no regrets.
The version of 'train-missing' me in my dreams would have scoffed at the life I have now. Well into my 30s, I still had a spark of dopey teenager in me who didn’t want to be a parent because parents aren’t cool. (That teenager was right - parents can never be cool, it’s part of the job description.)
Anyway, I met my wife and we had two kids and here I am having nightmares about going back to my old life. It’s time to pause and accept how lucky we are that we were able to have kids.
I feel anchored now, glad that I don’t have to get a train back to my extended youth. For all that I might bitch and moan about being a parent, I can’t imagine anywhere else that I’d rather be at this stage of my life. Although I wouldn’t mind curling up and watching a bit of John Mills again, for old times’ sake.