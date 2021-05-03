Getting engaged? Now you can buy your dog a matching engagement ring

Dog lovers rejoice, a UK-based jeweller is now creating doggie pendants to match your engagement ring so your pooch doesn't feel left out in the proposal
Getting engaged? Now you can buy your dog a matching engagement ring

Now you can truly involve your dog in your proposal. Picture via taylorandhart.com

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 12:26
Ciara McDonnell

Jewellery designers Taylor & Hart are pushing the boat out for dog lovers everywhere with the introduction of their pooch pendant. "Dogs may not be our whole lives, but they make our lives whole," says the company. "It’s no wonder we want them to be a part of our human romances, weddings, and proposals."

The jewelled pendants start at €480. Picture via taylorandhart.com

The jewelled pendants start at €480. Picture via taylorandhart.com

The pooch pendants, which start at €480 each, can be engraved and upgraded with diamonds or precious gems in the likeness of your engagement ring. 

Design director Kate Earlam-Charnley says, "We know how important dogs are to families and couples and understand that the bond you have is every bit as real as your human love. As a dog owner (and lover!), I’m incredibly proud that we’re launching this brand new product that honours mankind’s most ancient bond. After all, our furry best friends deserve to shine just as bright as we do"

You can upgrade your pooch pendant with diamonds to match the design of your engagement ring. Picture via taylorandhart.com

You can upgrade your pooch pendant with diamonds to match the design of your engagement ring. Picture via taylorandhart.com

The new product is in response to a customer survey carried out by Taylor & Hart which showed that more than 30% of pet owners have or are looking to involve their pet in their proposals.

The survey also indicated that over half of the company's customers have a dog with their partner, and over 60% of those are planning to involve their dog in their wedding day plans.

As the designers say, "In a world of uncertainty, millions of us have turned to the unfailing companionship of our furry four-legged friends. Always by your side ready for a romp or a cuddle, the bond you have with your canine counterpart is undeniably real." 

To find out more about pooch pendants, check out Taylor & Hart. 

More in this section

Revenge porn protest Love Island star Zara McDermott to explore sexism in schools in latest film
DragonBallZ and Pokemon trading game cards Learner Dad: A lot of the chit-chat is about Pokémon trading cards - it’s hardly new 
What Sex and the City taught us about female friendships What Sex and the City taught us about female friendships
person: ciara mcdonnellperson: kate earlam-charnleyorganisation: uk
Getting engaged? Now you can buy your dog a matching engagement ring

Irish singletons can now meet in virtual nightclubs

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices