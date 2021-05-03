Getting engaged? Now you can buy your dog a matching engagement ring

Jewellery designers Taylor & Hart are pushing the boat out for dog lovers everywhere with the introduction of their pooch pendant. "Dogs may not be our whole lives, but they make our lives whole," says the company. "It’s no wonder we want them to be a part of our human romances, weddings, and proposals."

The jewelled pendants start at €480. Picture via taylorandhart.com

The pooch pendants, which start at €480 each, can be engraved and upgraded with diamonds or precious gems in the likeness of your engagement ring.

Design director Kate Earlam-Charnley says, "We know how important dogs are to families and couples and understand that the bond you have is every bit as real as your human love. As a dog owner (and lover!), I’m incredibly proud that we’re launching this brand new product that honours mankind’s most ancient bond. After all, our furry best friends deserve to shine just as bright as we do"

You can upgrade your pooch pendant with diamonds to match the design of your engagement ring. Picture via taylorandhart.com

The new product is in response to a customer survey carried out by Taylor & Hart which showed that more than 30% of pet owners have or are looking to involve their pet in their proposals.

The survey also indicated that over half of the company's customers have a dog with their partner, and over 60% of those are planning to involve their dog in their wedding day plans.

As the designers say, "In a world of uncertainty, millions of us have turned to the unfailing companionship of our furry four-legged friends. Always by your side ready for a romp or a cuddle, the bond you have with your canine counterpart is undeniably real."

To find out more about pooch pendants, check out Taylor & Hart.