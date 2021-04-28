Spending Habits: I am very dangerous late at night with my phone and online shopping

What is your relationship with money?

I suppose I like to have it and I notice when I don’t. Growing up, even though we weren’t made of money, I always felt like we had it. Mam and Dad managed to find a way to make it seem like they weren’t stretched and I suppose I am the same with my children. I want them to know the value of it, but also to feel like they are kings and queens!

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am a spender. I am very dangerous late at night with the phone and online shopping. It's never bits for myself it's always for the house or my children but I do get a bit carried away.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I don’t. Maybe it would be better if I did find it hard. I love an old splurge every now and again. I am not foolish though. It will be a splurge on something useful or something we need (mostly!) What is the best money-related advice you were ever given? My Mam and Dad used to have a financial discussion once a week. A quick little chat about the budget for the week ahead. I always admired their planning and aspire to do the same but I don’t always achieve it!

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I don’t follow a strict budget but I do keep an eye on outgoings. Also since Covid, I have gotten much more organised with the weekly shop, for example, and am much better at budgeting for that. I could definitely do with being a bit stricter with myself though.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Besides our house, I would say our television unit. We got the most notions and most beautiful television unit ever made and I do not have a single regret about it as it's beautiful. So beautiful that it's still empty because I can’t find anything beautiful enough to put in it!

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

My baby's cots! I was always adamant that our babies needed to sleep in the most beautiful and magical surroundings possible so their cots always felt very important. Now they didn’t always sleep in them but they certainly were important!

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I would love to say that I have a secure pension built up but I would be truly lying. My work as a comedian doesn’t always allow for the building up of a pension but tomorrow… I am going to start my pension tomorrow!

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

I bought a saxophone. A saxophone that I couldn’t play. A saxophone that was quite expensive. A saxophone that I never learned to play. From that, I learned that you should really need something before you buy it on a whim. So I sold it…and bought a set of drums. I still do not know how to play the drums!