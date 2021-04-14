Spending habits: In a moment of madness I sent €4000 to a bank in China

The founder of inclusive activewear brand Peachy Lean on how financial mistakes can be the making of you
'Life is too short to hoard cash,' says Sharon Keegan of Peachy Lean.

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 18:00
Ciara McDonnell

What is your relationship with money?

Over the past couple of years, I have completely changed the way I think about money. I live with an abundance mindset and now I’m never without money, at least in my mind anyway.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Both. I save for whatever I want and I spend on whatever I want. Life is too short to hoard cash.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

Not at all. It’s been hard recently to spend on luxuries with lockdown and luxury is different for everyone. My own one is good food, nice wine and new clothes, even if we can’t go out it’s nice to feel good in yourself.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Invest your money and make it work for you! Preferably in yourself and your education - in things that you are passionate about.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I don’t follow a budget, I have a monthly spend on bills, childcare, training sessions on Zoom, my mortgage and food. Anything else I spend on courses, audiobooks, online events, clothing and coffee, really good coffee!

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

My house, then my car, a digital course for €3k: this changed my life, my mindset and gave me a great relationship with myself and money.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

Time. Time for myself, with a personal trainer and coach that taught me what it was to love myself and be grateful for my body and mind. Movement for the mind changed my whole life in a super positive way.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I started my pension last year when I took out a life insurance policy. After a tragic 12 months with many losses I felt it was time to set aside some funds in case of emergency. You only ever learn these harsh lessons in the darkest situations.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

In a moment of darkness last year I sent €4000 to some bank in China. I spent a year of my life trying to get the cash back and the lesson was 'never, ever, deal with money and payments when you're tired, emotional, upset, or your mind is elsewhere.' It’s a complete recipe for disaster.

