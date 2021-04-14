Spending habits: In a moment of madness I sent €4000 to a bank in China

Over the past couple of years, I have completely changed the way I think about money. I live with an abundance mindset and now I’m never without money, at least in my mind anyway.
Both. I save for whatever I want and I spend on whatever I want. Life is too short to hoard cash.
Not at all. It’s been hard recently to spend on luxuries with lockdown and luxury is different for everyone. My own one is good food, nice wine and new clothes, even if we can’t go out it’s nice to feel good in yourself.
Invest your money and make it work for you! Preferably in yourself and your education - in things that you are passionate about.
I don’t follow a budget, I have a monthly spend on bills, childcare, training sessions on Zoom, my mortgage and food. Anything else I spend on courses, audiobooks, online events, clothing and coffee, really good coffee!
My house, then my car, a digital course for €3k: this changed my life, my mindset and gave me a great relationship with myself and money.
Time. Time for myself, with a personal trainer and coach that taught me what it was to love myself and be grateful for my body and mind. Movement for the mind changed my whole life in a super positive way.
I started my pension last year when I took out a life insurance policy. After a tragic 12 months with many losses I felt it was time to set aside some funds in case of emergency. You only ever learn these harsh lessons in the darkest situations.
In a moment of darkness last year I sent €4000 to some bank in China. I spent a year of my life trying to get the cash back and the lesson was 'never, ever, deal with money and payments when you're tired, emotional, upset, or your mind is elsewhere.' It’s a complete recipe for disaster.
- Sharon Keegan is founder of activewear brand Peachy Lean. www.peachylean.com