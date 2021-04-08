Ask Audrey: 'What’s the story with Cork becoming the outdoor dining capital of Ireland?'

Hello, it’s Rosealeen here from Ballydesmond. My friend Berna is a nurse and isn’t the old witch waltzing around the town waving her vaccine passport singing ‘Oh, this year I’m off to Sunny Spain’, while the rest of us will probably be driven foolish from watching The Real HouseWives of Orange County on a loop in some damp hotel in the County Clare.

I rang the HSE to report her but the lad on the phone said he didn’t have time to talk to me because he was looking up sexy swim-shorts for his fortnight in Lanzarote. I said to myself, Rosealeen, you’re as thick as two Kerry women, waiting in line for a vaccine like some kind of sheepdog when half the country is making eyes at the airport.

Then didn’t I read on the news that the teachers are planning to go on strike to get the vaccine, so here is my question – how would you impersonate a teacher?

- Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

My cousin is a teacher, she specialises in putting on a video for the class when she has a hangover. I said, what’s the best way to impersonate a teacher? She said, tell all your friends you don’t support the union’s strike ballot and then vote for it in on the sly. #TimeOffBayBee

Hello old stock. I’m writing to you on behalf all the beautifully spoken millionaires on the Blackrock Road. I know you have a lot of influence inside in the Irish Examiner, thanks to all those photos you took at the Christmas party back in 2019. (Aren’t journalists fierce frisky?)

Anyway, I’m hereby calling on you to use this influence and arrange for some kind of punitive action to be taken against the Property Editor inside. There was great hurt and indeed anger down here on the Blackrock Road after ye ran a story during the week titled ‘Why Kinsale Continues to be a Magnet for Millionaires.’

First of all, dogs continue to be a magnet for fleas, but that doesn’t make it right. Second of all, not all millionaires are the same. Kinsale is basically people who won the Lotto or retired estate agents on their fourth wife. (Or someone else’s fourth wife.) So listen, can you threaten the property editor inside and tell him to write a story titled ‘There are Millionaires and Blackrock Road Millionaires.’?

- Reggie, Blackrock Road

I got on to the property guy there and asked when he’d be able to do the article. He said, when a 3 bed-semi in Kinsale sells for under 700 grand. (I’d take that as a never.)

It’s getting sympathetic this week on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Know At Least 3 People Who are Just Back from Dubai. Fifi_WhiteRangeRover said she feels very sorry for those two girls known as the Dubai Two.

I said, because they’re from Dublin? She said, well that’s one reason, #TheTraffic #The Accent #Jaysis, but it’s terrible that they should have to stay in a hotel when they got home. I said, because it’s a Dublin hotel. (I hate Dublin.)

She said, well that too, but also, which one of us can honestly say we didn’t sneak over to Dubai in the past six months because our husband Ken made a smart comment about our less-than-perfect cheekbones. #We’veAllBeenThere #Literally. I’m a bit anxious because My Ken’s ex sent him a TikTok video for his 40th, you’d think she’d cop on and use Instagram at her age. Anyway, where would I find a people-smuggling operation that can get me to Dubai and back, without any messing in a hotel?

- Jenni, Douglas Road

My friend from college is a complete deviant (her mother is from Watergrasshill.) I told her your story and said what do you think? She said, that’s funny, my brother asked me earlier if he should take a trip to the United Arab Emirates to get his hair done. I said, and what was your reply? She said, I told him, Dooo Boy. #Hilaire.

C’mere, what’s the story with Cork becoming the outdoor dining capital of Ireland? Like, I couldn’t turn on the radio during the week without hearing some gomie with a posh accent talking about pedestrianisation in the city, and how it was going to herald – very posh word, herald – a spate of outdoor dining in Cork.

Sorry now like, but we’ve been dining outside for years. I’ve lost count of the number of Breast in Buns I’ve had outside Hillbilly’s after a feed of pints. The beauty of it is you can’t even feel the rain, particularly if you’re lobbing the gob with some old doll while eating, do you know that kind of way. But now that you can eat posh food like fish and tapenade, it’s all, look at Cork lah, it’s going to be like Barcelona now, but with a better football team. (City til I die, bai.)

So like, in recognition of our outdoor dining heritage, I’d like to put a bronze statue of some lad eating a Breast in a Bun on the Grand Parade. Do you think Posh Cork will support it?

- Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

I can’t see a commemoration working. I rang the Posh Cousin there and said, what would you like to do with your after-club eating habits? She said, remember them - anything after 1pm was a bit of a blur. #KebabDownMyDress