Secret Teacher: How would we eulogise the Irish education system?

Funerals can be the first time you get to know someone. The details of their life. What they stood for. I remember my first. It was an uncle, and I was about eight. My legs trembled as I approached the open coffin and another uncle, my dad’s brother, put his hands on my shoulder to steady me. I’ve always loved him for that.

The eulogy the following day eased my sadness too. People talked about the charitable things my uncle had done. He’d looked after vulnerable people suffering from addiction, used his privilege to help the less fortunate. He’d been a good man. And so we celebrated him.

This week, I’d you to do a little thought experiment with me. I’d like you to put Ireland’s education system in a coffin, lower it into the ground. Then I’d like you to pen a eulogy, to share your thoughts on a system past. What would you say? How has our system treated others? Has it lived a meaningful life?

I’m not convinced our eulogy would be an easy one, particularly when it comes to our most vulnerable and disadvantaged children. I’m not sure any of us would leave this funeral the same way I left my uncle’s funeral, with my heart lifted, my soul soothed.

Last week, two events occurred that characterise how we educate and care for children in Ireland. The first was the revelation about the secret dossiers being kept against children with autism. The second was the sharing of vaccines with the staff of a private school in Dublin. These two events are connected; they reveal the two-tiered nature of our system. They reveal in horrible undigestible clarity how our system advantages the already advantaged, whilst it simultaneously impedes and neglects those with most need.

How could we eulogise that?

RTE investigates revealed the discovery of these dossiers on four dozen children with autism. This information was gathered without parent consent, to strengthen the state’s defence against them. Why would the state need to defend itself against children with autism? Because the families might continue to fight for an adequate education. Families waiting years for referrals, appointments, resources, and support are deemed a threat here.

How would we present this in our eulogy? If we decide to ignore it, what else would we need to omit?

Well, we’d have to overlook the families who have nowhere to turn in this system – approximately 23 twelve-year-old students in Cork who’ve been told that special schools in Cork are ‘essentially full.’ 23 families who have no choice but to provide home tuition for children who need expert care, routine and supports beyond the family home. This number only relates to those who have already been in special primary schools. Indeed, the number of children without adequate educational prospects is far higher. If parents can’t privately finance testing, their children go undiagnosed and unsupported.

There’s more.

The Department has just announced that it will not be updating its staff scheduling for schools this coming year. For developing schools like mine, this means a fresh intake of a year group without any increase in staff supports. The progressing disability services (PDS) programme will also see HSE specialists removed from schools and redeployed into the community. These schools have been fighting for more interdisciplinary supports and are due to get less. Children will lose precious time in attending outside appointments. Why? Because this will provide more ‘inclusion.’ Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte tells us “the horse has bolted on this one.”

The horse has bolted because nobody’s watching. And in this same system, the one we must eulogise, we must acknowledge private schools, the students who are three times more likely to attend Ireland’s top universities.

The schools supported financially by the state – for teacher salaries, grants for computers and sports facilities, not to finance special classrooms for children with disabilities. The type of school that received leftover vaccines from Beacon hospital, beyond many other schools and nursing homes in the vicinity.

The type of school that is not required to provide an individual education plan for students with additional needs or to provide any special education services to children with disabilities.

The schools that received €100 million in taxpayers’ money in 2020, whilst hundreds of schools across the country wait for basic school buildings and much-needed resources for their naturally diverse cohorts.

This is the system we must stand over. This is the system we must eulogise.

The same system that is determined to avoid the professionalisation of the SNA role. One that prevents SNAs from receiving adequate training and limits their role to that of a physical aide, many children relying on the human decency of their SNA to go that extra mile.

How might we stand before people, before children and families let down again and again, and say something positive.

We couldn’t. We can’t. And the hard truth is that we’re the system. The eulogy is for us. These departments work in our name. The coffin being lowered contains every one of us in some way, in our complicity and silence. The only meaningful thing we can do is support groups like Involve Autism or any such network in our communities. You. Me. Everyone. Because this system is alive and kicking.

There might not be a need for a eulogy, but there is every need for action.