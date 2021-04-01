Richard Hogan: The new Leaving Cert needs a new approach

Last week, The Department of Education and Skills outlined the significant changes students will face in this summer's Leaving Certificate exam. For many parents with students in the house, they are left wondering what does it all mean and how can they best prepare their child for this new exam?

Being a parent of a Leaving Cert student is tricky business at the best of times; the sudden mood swings, the food demands, the emotional roller-coaster, the million eggshells you have to traverse on a daily basis and that’s just your husband! Okay, I thought a bit of levity might be needed. But as I said, it’s tricky at the best of times not to mention managing all of that during a global health crisis. Keeping the equilibrium of the family healthy can be very challenging during the months leading up to the big state exam.

So, to any parent of a LC student this year, I salute you, and you should take a moment to salute yourself, too. It has not been easy. And the demands on you have been many. Acknowledging that is important. We rarely give ourselves credit for all we do as parents. But we’re quite quick to admonish ourselves when we feel we have fallen short.

My big fear with all these changes is that students will attempt the exam like normal and not take advantage of all that has been offered to them, and they have been offered a considerable amount. I hope I’m wrong but I have been around students in various capacities for over 17 years and I have seen how they can often miss an important detail that costs them dearly in the exam and subsequent points race.

That would be a great shame because they will miss out on achieving in the exam if they do not know how to manipulate the leverage they have been given. The choice in each exam has dramatically increased which means the number of questions they are expected to attempt has changed which also means the timing of each question has changed too.

Therefore, to sit the exam without the knowledge of what all of this means will ensure your child underperforms in this new exam. Parents and students should sit down with the, ‘Further adjustments to the written examinations’ circular and go through it, underlining the myriad changes offered and what that means for each question timing-wise.

There is no doubt about it, this cohort of Leaving Certificate students have had such a disrupted education over the last two academic years. Teenagers rely so heavily on their peer group for their sense of self and wellbeing.

The teenage years are generally marked by a move away from parents as a source of support and advice. Their peer group becomes far more important and that normal developmental stage into independence was denied to them over these long 12 months. So, they have struggled with their mental health because they have been asked to stay in, attend school online and prepare for a state exam in the middle of a global health crisis. Thankfully the DES has taken all of this into consideration and made profound adjustments to the choice and timing of the exams.

Sit down with your child, read the circular and make notes on what it means now for their exam. They are currently 10 weeks out from sitting the most important exam of their life. This is the optimal study time because what they learn now, they will remember in the exam.

Students often find it very hard to get themselves going. I don’t want to perpetuate a stereotype here but, in my experience, boys can really struggle with getting organised or drafting up a solid timetable that will get them focused. I often hear boys launch the same fatalistic self–fulfilling prophesy, ‘sure, I’ve left it too late!’ But that couldn’t be further from the truth now with this new exam.

The options they have to narrow down the course and go after specific questions is incredible. They need to get a solid timetable, they must have outcome goals before they ever start to study so their study is directed and intentional. Achieving in the Leaving Certificate is more about organisational skills and determination than it is intelligence. Of course, intelligence helps. But if you are focused and dogged in your determination and you have a solid plan, you will achieve the points you are after.

This new Leaving Certificate requires a new approach. Help your child to cut the fat off the course and narrow down their study so that they can really focus over these ten long weeks and achieve the dream they have. They deserve it, after everything they have been through.