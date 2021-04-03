Dear Louise: 'I’m so jealous of my best friends and I feel I’m driving a wedge between us'

Hi Louise. I am struggling with jealousy at the moment. I’m so jealous of my best friends and I feel I’m driving a wedge between us.

I graduated from college a few years ago and I’m not where I want to be. I’m in a job I don’t like and that doesn’t pay well and I’m living in a house with strangers that doesn’t feel like home, and I feel I should be in a different place by now.

One of my friends is after getting a promotion at work and is always kitted out in expensive clothes and make up and paying for personal training and my other friend is after starting her own business and moving in with her partner.

I’m happy for them but I can’t help but compare myself to them. I feel ugly, fat and useless and am beginning to push my friends away and hate them for their accomplishments because of my failed ones. I feel like a really bad friend.

I don’t want to lose them but it’s so hard hearing them talk about their great lives when I’m so embarrassed of my own. Have you any advice on how to deal with maddening jealousy?

There’s a quote I’m sure you’ve seen shared many times on Instagram; the words Comparison is the Thief of Joy picked out in bold colours, a gushing, heartfelt caption underneath about how we are all running our own race, the need to stay in our lane, etc.

And the thing is, of course that’s true. There will always be someone who is prettier, thinner, richer, more accomplished than us and we are setting ourselves up for a lifetime of misery if we insist on comparing our insides – our fears, our doubts, the nights we wake at 3am, racked with worry – to everyone else’s outsides, the highlight reel they share on social media of engagement rings and job promotions and six-pack stomachs. But this is real life and while there are people who find it easy to be genuinely happy for other’s successes, so too are there those whose natural instinct is to use that as a yardstick against which to measure their own failures.

So, firstly I would tell you not to be so hard on yourself. We are all a mixture of dark and light, of good and bad, and we must learn to be comfortable with our shadow selves.

Jealousy is a human emotion, the same as anger and joy, sadness and disappointment. It can often act as a helpful signpost, showing us what it is we want for ourselves. What is it about your friends’ lives in particular that you envy? Can you pinpoint your own desires in that? Understanding how we want our lives to look is the first step to making that a reality.

This is a good time for introspection. You say you’re in a job you don’t like and you’re living with strangers in a house that doesn’t feel like home. What changes can you make to feel that a little more comfortable? I know Covid has complicated matters but could you look for a new job? Could you offer to cook a meal for your housemates, or arrange to watch a film together? I think it might be helpful to sit and take inventory; not to abuse yourself but to take stock of your current circumstances. Then ask yourself - what is in your power to change? What do you have to accept in order to move forward? And what do you need to let go of? There is no such thing as one timeline to which we all need to adhere; our journeys through this life will look different to one anothers, the pace at which we approach certain milestones will differ too. There is no need to feel embarrassed about where you are right now, I promise.

I would also encourage you to talk to your friends. I know it can be embarrassing to admit to jealousy but unless they’re robots, they’ll empathise with what you’re going through on some level. I’m sure they’ve noticed you pulling away and have been unsure of your motivations for doing so. It will take courage to be open with them but I think you will be surprised in the level of intimacy such an admission will result in, or what they might confess to you in turn. Radical honesty about our own insecurities allows others the freedom to be frank about theirs.

If that doesn’t feel accessible to you now – and I understand if it doesn’t – then I think you have to develop strategies to help you regulate your emotions when the jealousy does arise. You could seek professional guidance, as I always recommend in this column (I am not a professional), but I can’t help but notice that the way you talk about yourself is quite corrosive, calling yourself ugly and useless, describing your life as embarrassing. That has to stop.

If a negative thought arises, the first step is to notice it. Acknowledge the thought – ‘I feel jealous, I feel inadequate, I wish I had what my friend has.’ Then we need to remind ourselves – ‘I don’t have to think like that anymore. I can choose to let that thought go. I can choose to replace that thought with something that feels better.’ At which point, I would encourage you to try and think of three things you like about yourself.

This is called self-soothing and it might feel strange or unnatural at the beginning, as all new habits do, but with practice and consistency, I believe it would be incredibly helpful. Experts now believe that self-compassion is far more important to our happiness than self-esteem because the latter is too contingent on external factors to be sustainable – we need to ‘achieve’ in order to have healthy self-esteem. But self-compassion is simply making the decision to be nice to ourselves, no matter if we succeed or fail. It means understanding that by mere virtue of the fact we are alive, we deserve kindness.