Quiz: How well do you know Irish couples and customs?

Feel the grá and try our tricky Irish-themed Valentine's Day quiz
Quiz: How well do you know Irish couples and customs?
Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 11:00
Denise O’Donoghue

If you can't see our quiz in your device, click here to play.

More in this section

Woman hands holding red heart at sunset We believe Love Matters: Send your Valentine's Day message to the Irish Examiner
Dear Louise: 'Six months ago, I decided to have a termination at four weeks' Dear Louise: I can't let go of the hurt my parents caused me - how do I move forward?
Happy Couple Celebrating Saint Valentine's Day At Home Having Romantic Dinner Applicance of Science: The brain in love
#love matters
Tired Young Woman Leaning Head on Hands

How to cope with pressure from family and friends to break lockdown rules

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices