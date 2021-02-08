Pet Corner: Operation TransPAWmation will help your pet lose that lockdown weight

At the beginning of the pandemic, many of us took to the streets within our 2km and 5km limits to walk ourselves fit and we brought our dogs along for the journey. While Rover and Fido reaped the health benefits of the increased walkies in the bright and drier months, the bleak winter months saw more of us staying indoors to avoid the rain and the cold, meaning fewer walks for our furry friends.

Petmania has launched its fifth annual Operation TransPAWmation today to help owners manage their pets' nutrition and exercise more effectively.

Vet Carol Doyle says pet owners in her clinic are often surprised to learn their dogs and cats are overweight.

"In the clinic, more often than not pet owners are shocked to learn that their pet is overweight," she said.

"Obesity can lead to devastating health complications like orthopaedic issues, arthritis, cardiorespiratory problems, diabetes and can shorten a pet’s life expectancy and their quality of life. However with the proper know-how it is easily managed."

A UK-based charity found that one in five cats put on 2lbs (1kg) to 5lbs during lockdown, as owners are giving out more treats. A 2018 study also found that three in five dogs and 40% of cats are overweight, showing this is not a new phenomenon. However, it can cause serious health problems for pets.

Petmania is encouraging pet owners to pay particular attention to their pets’ body condition score (BSC), a visual examination of the pet's body ranked on a scale from one to nine. A score of one is too thin and nine is dangerously obese. The ideal score is four or five for a healthy pet.

"Regular body condition score checks, daily exercise and a well-balanced diet are the keys to maintaining a healthy weight for household pets,' said Emily Miller of Petmania.

"Even a small amount of overfeeding can lead to serious health problems over time. Through Operation TransPAWmation, we hope to educate pet owners on how to recognise the early signs of weight gain in their cats and dogs, and quickly correct it."

Throughout February and March, Petmania is inviting pet owners to take part in Operation TransPAWmation, an eight-week health and wellbeing programme that will run online. It includes weekly updates, a food diary, exercise and diet hints and tips, plus exciting weekly health challenges to complete.

“I’m delighted to team up with Petmania’s Operation TransPAWmation and help pet owners manage their pets' health and weight at home," Ms Doyle said.

"I hope pet owners will join me online for lots of helpful advice and health tips by signing up to Petmania’s Operation TransPAWmation."

To sign-up to Operation TransPAWmation, visit www.petmania.ie