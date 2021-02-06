Dear Louise: I can't let go of the hurt my parents caused me - how do I move forward?

Dear Louise, I’m struggling because I had a very unhappy childhood. I had severe anxiety as a child, and my parents didn’t understand this and used corporal punishment to ‘stop’ my anxiety attacks.

During my teen years, I struggled with my sexuality and turned to a much older male I trusted for support. He eventually started sexually abusing me. My mother found out and punished me severely.

When I came out as gay, she refused to accept me, saying I only believed this because I was ashamed of myself for the abuse I’d faced with this older man. Someone in our family sexually assaulted someone I love and my parents defended the assailant.

My father was a gambling addict, who, despite running up hundreds of thousands in debt, putting us into extreme poverty and introducing crime as a way of resolving debts, has never admitted to fault.

There were times we were starving, punished at school for not having required materials (for which we could not explain) and left alone for full days, without food or heating.

My mother point blank told us on several occasions that she wishes that she had chosen to give us up for adoption or that she had never gotten pregnant, because her life would have been better.

My question is, would you forgive them?

They are not cruel people, just absolutely terrible parents. They are kind at heart, and empathetic, but are incapable of extending that to their children.

If I cut them off, they would not understand why, even with the past I’ve just described. But I can’t let go of the hurt that they’ve caused.

So how do I move forward? Do I try, every day, to forgive them?



First and foremost I am not a professional. You dealing with so much that it would be a good idea to seek professional guidance, as I always recommend in this column. But especially so here. I cannot stress that enough.

As I read your letter, I was reminded of an Anais Nin quote; “we do not see things as they are, we see things as we are.” You say your parents are not cruel people, that they are ‘kind at heart’ and ‘empathetic’ and yet reading your letter, I could find very little evidence of that.

Your father endangering you by putting your family in extreme poverty struck me as cruel, as does your mother’s deliberate assertion that her life would have been easier without you in it. Their defence of an abuser seems wilfully, maliciously cruel.

What I could see in your letter, however, was your kindness, your empathy. In your slightly longer letter, you wrote, “I hope this wasn’t distressing to read” and urged me not to feel obligated to print it. You tried to excuse some of your parents’ behaviour by explaining that they had children when they were barely out of their teens, and you mentioned your fears that if you cut them off, they will not understand your reasons for doing so.

Even the core question this letter asks – would it be cruel for you not to forgive them – speaks to your compassion. But I fear it might also speak to something else, perhaps, a lifetime of seeing your own needs subsumed by the needs of others.

So, I want to tell you this now. Your needs are important.

They were important as a child, when you were left alone without food or heating. They were important when you started to suffer with an anxiety disorder and turned to your parents for comfort.

Your need to be protected and believed was important when you were sexually abused as a teenager, and your need to be supported was important when you came out as gay. I’m sorry these needs weren’t met. You deserved so much better.

There is a reason why many victims of child sexual abuse only begin to grapple with their trauma once they become parents themselves – they see how innocent children are, and how powerless too. Imagine a small child in front of you, defenceless.

Would you treat them the way your parents treated you? The fact that you are reluctant to allow your parents to have a relationship with any children you might have in the future speaks volumes.

Clearly, you do not trust them not to repeat old, abusive patterns and I can understand why.

Neither has shown themselves willing to reckon with their behaviour, nor have they shown any remorse. It is difficult to forgive people who do not believe they’ve done anything wrong.

It seems to me that your friend’s reaction when you disclosed your intentions to keep your distance from your parents has given you pause, making you wonder if you are perhaps over-reacting. But your friend’s ‘horrified’ response has nothing to do with you; they are merely centring their own experience rather than yours, imagining how inconceivable it would be for them to cut off their family.

But their family is not yours, their trauma is not yours, and their future is not yours either. It is easy for others to be shocked at the idea of an estrangement when it is not their lived experience. This is your life. You are in charge now; you are no longer at the whim of the frighteningly unreliable adults.

What is it you need to do to feel happy, safe, and protected? Who do you need to surround yourself with?

There has been a lot of talk about the importance of forgiveness in recent years, and much of that I agree with. But as the psychologist Dr Suzanne Gelb says, “forgiving someone doesn’t mean that their behaviour was okay. What it does mean is that we’re ready to move on.

To release the heavy weight. To shape our own life, on our terms, without any unnecessary burdens.” We can forgive people in order to free ourselves of the anger, the resentment, and the pain, but that doesn’t mean we have to maintain a relationship that is harmful.

We can forgive and we can let them go.