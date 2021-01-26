Learner Dad: My wife has decided we should become The Waltons 

I think my wife might have fixed bedtime. It’s been a bit of a nightmare trying to get the kids to settle during this latest lockdown. For all the anxiety back in the first lockdown last year, at least the sun shone in April and May and all you needed was a trampoline to knock the taspy off your kids. (Taspy is my favourite bit of Cork slang because it rhymes with waspy, which is the way kids get at bedtime if they haven’t had enough exercise during the day.)

Taspy has been a problem this time around, with the trampoline off limits thanks to the weather . Our kids weren’t getting up early for school, so bedtime had slipped back to 8.30pm at the earliest. Then it would start. The calling us back into the bedroom for spurious reasons (you forgot to give me a hug/I need a glass of water/I think I have coronavirus). I’m not going to pretend I was a nice person when it was my turn to go in an d tell them what would happen if they didn’t go to sleep . (Nothing really, we’re not great at following through.) The come-back-in demands from the kids would usually happen just as I was about to start horsing into my nightly half-packet of Custard Creams, and that didn’t help.

Then my wife decided we should become The Waltons. In case you don’t know,The Waltonswas a TV drama set in rural Virginia during the Great Depression, where the kids did wholesome things because there was no TV. Anyway, I was reminded of The Waltons when she decided that from now on, rather than going straight from TV to sleep, the kids will be allowed to read or play a little in their room when it is time to go to bed. That might have worked for the saintly Walton kids, said I, but I bet you they’ll still ruin my Custard Cream eating frenzy when it’s time to go to sleep. It just goes to show what I know.

My eight year old now reads Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in her bed, while her brother plays with his cars for ten minutes before getting under the covers. After that, it’s into bed with little or no ‘I need a hug' to follow. I’m free to do Cookie Monster on the Custard Creams. The only thing spoiling it now is the ‘I told you so’ look on my wife’s face. It’s a price worth paying.

Homeschool update:

Two things about homeschooling. First of all, I’ve heard more than one parent complain that the kids are getting too much work and it’s a nightmare trying to get them to concentrate. I saw a bit of this yesterday when I was the home teacher and there were tears towards the end of ‘lessons’ when it came to writing a short essay.

To me, it seems the Dept of Education expects students to keep up with the curriculum, regardless of lockdown. If this is true then it’s unfair on teachers, parents and the kids - it’s impossible for a lot of parents to manage their work-day and help one or more student to do everything that is expected. It just loads on the stress and guilt. It would be far better now if the Department came out and told us how they plan to finish the curriculum for the year once the schools re-open, recognising that the kids are probably all at different stages.

That said, there some little nuggets when you home-school your kids. Our six year old had to do a drawing of his birthday party, which to my untrained eye looked like a bunch of stick-men hitting each other on the head. I asked him who they were. He said they had no names, he’d just like there to be a crowd around for his birthday. He misses his friends. We all do. His birthday is in March. I hope we can have a crowd around.