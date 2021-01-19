Non-invasive probes to assess newborn lung function to be evaluated at Cork hospital 

Síofra O’Connell was born 10 weeks prematurely and like any baby she’s already wrapping her parents around her little finger.

Midleton-based Amy Fogarty wasn’t feeling Síofra move much at 30 weeks' gestation. A hospital visit on the October bank holiday brought the shock news that the baby’s heart rate “wasn’t great” and she’d need to be delivered by C-section that same day.

“They normally give the mum steroids before the baby’s born to mature the lungs. But there wasn’t time, so I only got one dose,” says Amy.

Weighing 2lbs 10oz at birth, Síofra was immediately put on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) for respiratory support. “Four hours post-delivery, the consultant said she was working very hard to breathe. They felt she’d benefit from intubation.”

Síofra remained intubated for 24 hours and then went back on CPAP for four days.

UCC professor of paediatrics Eugene Dempsey says babies like Siofra have immature lung function and often need intubation and mechanical ventilation. “It’s primarily due to lack of surfactant, a soapy material that helps keep the lungs open,” he explains.

These babies’ overall wellbeing is monitored by measuring oxygen levels non-invasively from the hand/foot, invasively by taking blood samples and also chest x-rays to see how well inflated the lungs are and just how immature they appear.

Now, a new non-invasive method to assess newborn lung function is set to be evaluated at CUMH. The novel GASMAS technique – using light technology – allows measuring of oxygen levels in the lung tissue and provides medics with continuous assessment of overall lung status.

“By placing small probes on the newborn’s chest, we’re able to quantify oxygen levels in the lungs. It’s hoped this technology will optimise breathing support in preterm infants, avoiding the need to insert an endotracheal tube and place babies on ventilators. [So] we’d hope to reduce the number of blood tests and x-rays that’d be performed,” says Professor Dempsey who is also chair of neonatology at Infant Research Centre, UCC.

“Síofra had the heel prick test every day,” says Amy. “It’d be a massive thing – if the new technology cut down on level of blood tests.”

Getting her baby home in time for Christmas was amazing, says Amy. “It was surreal. I hadn’t seen my partner, John, with her since she was born – we weren’t allowed in the neo-natal unit together [due to restrictions]. Every day we’d gone home without her."

On December 16, Síofra finally came home. "It was a bit daunting, but she’s doing great. And she’s definitely found her lungs.”

More information

Non-Invasive Lung Oxygen Monitoring of Infants (NIOMI) is a project of the INFANT Research Centre at UCC in collaboration with IPIC at Tyndall National Institute.

INFANT Research Centre UCC is planning a clinical trial at CUMH this year to assess the technology in healthy term infants over the first days of life.

In the future non-harmful, easy-to-use laser technology will improve management of newborn infants with breathing problems, particularly premature babies.

Visit: www.infantcentre.ie, www.tyndall.ie and www.ipic.ie