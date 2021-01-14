Learning Points: Use pandemic to give your child the gift of resilience

As we find ourselves back in another indefinite lockdown, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and exhausted. We have had to face so much as a society over the last 10 months and, with the sudden spike in positive cases and talk of variants, it can really feel like we are facing an insurmountable task.

Many parents have contacted me asking: "How do I talk to my child about this new phase of the pandemic and how do I manage my own worry and anxiety?" These are very important questions.

One of the greatest gifts we can give our children, as parents, is the gift of resilience. Remember, one child isn’t born with an abundance of resilience while another is born with a deficit of it.

The reality is that we learn how to be resilient. We are taught how to manage and regulate ourselves from the lessons we are taught by our parents and by watching others.

I am often faced with families who seek out therapy for their teenage son/daughter because they are unable to manage many of the normal challenges of daily life. The parents really do not know what to do and are at a loss as to why their child cannot manage normal everyday stressors.

Generally, I hear the same narrative — a cosseted childhood, adversity removed at every turn, and a childhood of zero compromise and ramifications.

Giving your child the unrealistic belief that the world will always suit them and that you will always be there to solve their problems can have a devastating impact on your child’s ability to deal with problems as they develop into adulthood.

So, when it comes to talking to your child about this phase of the pandemic, try to remember that this is an opportunity to develop the important reservoir of tools they’ll need to manage adult life.

One of the great freedoms we have is the freedom of how we react to things. Teaching our children to see adversity as transient is such an important aspect of their healthy development.

A child who lacks resilience sees obstacles as immovable. They speak in concretes: I will never be able to meet my friends again; I will always be like this; I will never be happy again.

This is the voice of someone who lacks the ability to objectively analyse their current predicament.

So, when talking to your child about this third lockdown, the first thing you should do is listen to their concerns before you offer advice. When we listen without asking a leading question, we give our children the space to express themselves.

When we say something like 'What is really worrying you about this lockdown?', we are leading our children to feel that they should be worried.

Children are very adaptable and malleable, and often we can project our own fears on to our children. Avoid doing this and, when they do express their concerns, also avoid trying to solve it for them. Rather, talk it out with your child and remember that developing their ability to see adversity as transient is pivotal to their future happiness.

If your child expresses that they are missing school and seeing their friends, say something like: "What did you do during the first lockdown to see your friends?" or "School will be back again soon, so how can you connect with friends while you are waiting?"

Again, it is important not to solve the problem or feed their anxiety, but remain calm and try to help them to solve the problem for themselves. This will be the true gift of your parenting during this crisis.

When it comes to your own anxieties as a parent, it is important to manage how you consume information about the pandemic.

Zombie scrolling for information or receiving constant notifications on your phone is not going to improve your wellbeing. Obviously, it is important to be informed, but ruminating on daily statistics is only going to negatively affect your mental health.

Make sure you are getting out into nature and exercising. Getting out of the house is very important now. The mind craves difference; that is why we like to physically leave work behind us, but we can’t do that right now. So, getting out of the house it vital for staying positive.

When you are discussing your feelings about the pandemic, avoid doing it in front of your children. Wait for them to be asleep and then discuss it with your partner.

Children are very astute and are tuned into how the adult world is feeling, so model a positive mental attitude for them to see.

There is no doubt about it, this is a difficult time, but we are nearly over it now. This is the darkness before the bright dawn.