Learner Dad: I’m going to miss seeing the school plays in person this year

Playtime: It’s like backstage at the Panto in our house at the moment. There is always one child either rehearsing their lines for the Christmas play or trying on a costume. (Hat tip to my wife here – without her there would be no costumes for the Christmas play. Or no Christmas to be honest with you.)

I’m amazed at the poise my kids show, rattling off their lines in Irish and English as if they’ve been on stage all their lives. They didn’t get that level of self-assurance from their parents. Or maybe they did. There’s a good chance we were like that at their age, the glory years before you turn 10 and get self-aware about your odd haircut.

I’m going to miss seeing the school plays in person this year. You could light a stadium with the good vibes coming off a gang of six year olds belting out a song about Daidi Na Nollag. We’ll see it on video and that’s better than not seeing it at all. But here’s to watching them live next year – they won’t be like this forever.

The big wheel: We went into town at the weekend for a Christmas stroll around. There was no point in dragging the kids into shops, with all the queues and crowds. So we had a quick burger and chips and afterwards I brought the kids for a stroll around the Crawford Art Gallery while their Mom did a quick shop. Then it was time for the Big Wheel on the Grand Parade.

It was just my daughter and me - her brother doesn’t like heights. Neither did I much, as it turned out. I’d had one ( or maybe six ) too many beers the night before and I could feel the heeby-jeebies rising as the wheel brought us up over Cork. It was worth it, though.

The big wheel at Christmas has become a thing now for my daughter and me, by accident really. I guess this is how traditions start. If the two of us are up there in 20 years' time, that’s fine by me, particularly if I manage to stay away from the booze the night before.

Picture that: I was trawling through old Christmas photos in my mother’s place last week, looking for a shot that would go with an article I’m writing for the Examiner. A few things struck me as myself and my two kids leafed through the old photo albums. The first one is we need a tribunal to bring to book the person who invented adhesive albums. The stickiness didn’t last three years, let alone 30 - the photos just slide down into your lap as you turn the page.

The second thing that occurred to me is my mother was trolling me with my own hair during the 1970s, judging what she obviously told the barber when I was dragged in for a cut. ‘Put a bowl over his head and cut around it’ was her one and only instruction.

The third thing is the wallpaper in the background. Again, I think we’re in tribunal territory here.

The fourth thing that struck me was the clarity of the Santa photos from the early 1970s. While newer photos taken on instant cameras have gone orange and sterile with age, the Santa photos taken by a trained photographer and printed with care still jump off the page. It made me think that some things are better left to the professionals.

The fifth and most important thing was it reminded me of how happy my two sisters and I were at Christmas time. Forget about the bad haircuts and worse wall-paper – even the orange-tinged photos told of all the hard work my parents had done to put a smile on our faces in the middle of winter, year after year. I’m sure we never thanked them properly, you never do. But it hasn’t gone unnoticed.