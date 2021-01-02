Dear Louise: 'I want you to remember that it’s only been six months since your termination, it’s still very early days in your recovery'

Six months ago, I decided to have a termination at four weeks. It hit me hard when I found out I was pregnant and I went into shock.

I’m 43 with two beautiful kids, I thought surely my fertility is low now? Surely, I’m heading for menopause, not pregnancy!

I researched and contacted a gynaecologist that specialises in high risk pregnancies and I panicked that because of my age something would be wrong with the baby.

I immediately thought the baby would have a disability and I wouldn't be able to cope. My husband is fantastic but didn't really know what to do either. It was up to me and my body.

I spoke to one female friend but all she could do was listen. I had to make the decision. I ploughed ahead and it went ahead without any trauma.

I was relieved after it all but now an avalanche of anxiety and sadness and regret has taken over my mind and body. My husband finds that hard to understand as 'what is done is done'. I'm sick to my stomach and want to go back to that time and at least take more time to think it over.

I feel angry that the subject of women in their forties having terminations is not spoken about; I was told by the doctor that this is the age group in front of him looking for terminations.

I know I should go for counselling but that is difficult at the moment. Louise, I don’t even know what I’m asking you but maybe the response to this will help the next woman.

- Anonymous

During the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment, the issue of regret was one that was seized upon by anti-choice campaigners. They often platformed women who deeply regretted terminating their pregnancies, using this as ‘proof’ that Ireland’s constitutional ban on abortion was actually protecting women rather than harming them. For a long time, those were the only stories we were ever allowed to hear.

It was very new, then, to hear from women who’d had abortions and didn’t regret them, who felt that termination was the right thing to do and that if they had to do it again, they would. But the truth is that every choice we make comes with the possibility of regret.

Not every woman is the same - some who have abortions never give it a second thought, others may wonder occasionally what their lives look like in an alternative universe where they went ahead with the pregnancy but know, still, that they are satisfied with the choice they made, and then there are those who, like you, wish they’d had more time before they had to make their decision.

None of this means that the right to choose should ever be taken away from us but it’s important we acknowledge that sometimes, that choice isn’t always an easy one.

You raise a number of interesting points in your letter, not least of all regarding the age profile of women seeking terminations.

Many assume it’s young women and girls who are dealing with crisis pregnancies but half of all pregnancies, regardless of age or circumstances, are unplanned, and the Guttmacher Institute’s research shows that 61% of American women who terminated pregnancies had at least one other child.

Perhaps the reason why we hear so little about these women is because it’s easier for anti-choice campaigners to paint those who have abortions as sexually promiscuous and immature. As you said in your longer letter, you’re educated about contraception; you’ve been in charge of your reproductive choices since your early twenties.

A crisis pregnancy isn’t a moral failing – people can be responsible and take the necessary precautions and still find themselves in the situation you did.

No method of contraception is one hundred per cent effective and judging women for an unwanted pregnancy is not only unacceptable, it’s a waste of time.

What we really need to do is ensure that all women have the support they need. That support could take form in empathy and understanding if a woman terminates her pregnancy but it also means more financial assistance for mothers of children with disabilities who feel unable to cope, a very real fear that many face.

I’m so sorry that you’re experiencing what you described as an ‘avalanche of anxiety and sadness and regret’. I want you to remember that it’s only been six months since your termination, it’s still very early days in your recovery. Your husband might feel like this is ‘done’, but you are entitled to every one of your feelings. It’s okay to feel sad. It’s even okay to feel regret. But in your slightly longer letter, you mentioned feeling guilty and that’s where I must stop you.

Guilt suggests that you have done something wrong or ‘bad’ and you didn’t. You made a decision for you, your life, your body, and your family. You did the very best you could under difficult circumstances and that’s all any of us can expect of ourselves.

I don’t know if this will be of comfort to you but the Turnaway Study recently published in the Social Science & Medicine journal found that 99% of women said they felt relieved about their abortions five years afterwards, even the 29% who had mixed or negative feelings in the weeks following the termination. Things may look very different this time next year but right now, this has been a loss for you and you are still grieving. You need time to heal.

I always seem to end my column by telling the letter writer to seek professional help and today is no exception. I know the pandemic has made it difficult to attend counselling in person but most therapists are offering sessions via phone or Zoom. I would urge you to reach out and make an appointment today.

Be well, my friend. You deserve that.