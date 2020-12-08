Learner Dad: I want to walk around Cork with my kids as if we were a family of ducks

THE passeggiata in Italy is where parents dress up their gorgeous kids and wander around the streets looking elegant on a summer’s evening, at a time when northern Europeans would be planning to put our own gorgeous kids into bed. My favourite detail is the way the Italians buy the ir kids ice cream, just in case there is any chance they’ll go to sleep before 2am. Anyway, I’ve had an awful hankering to do a bit of passeggiata with my kids, ever since we emerged from Level 5 at the start of the month. I want to walk around Cork with my kids as if we were a family of ducks.

My plan includes burger and chips and a trip up the Ferris wheel on the Grand Parade. But mainly I just want to be out among the people with my family, parading around like ducks. It’s not a show-off thing - everyone has lovely kids - it’s more about the connection we make, hooking our little gang up to other little gangs to give us a bit of that Christmas feeling. This connection will be a little bit more distanced this year, but having the city open for business again has put me in the festive mood. So here’s to the passeggiata.

The good elf:

We all know the Elf on the Shelf likes to move around at night. I asked my eight year old how she does it (the Elf in our gaff is a she), and she replied “Elf Magic” with a sad look on her face, because her father obviously hasn’t a clue.

Our Elf has been given us plenty of trouble over the last few years. I was shocked, shocked I tell you, to wake up every morning and find that the Elf was now dangling from a light fixture or bannister. This Elf’s supposed to be keeping an eye on behaviour in our house, and here she was being such a poor example to the kids. I let that Elf have a piece of my mind every morning, very loudly, in case the kids didn’t hear me.

I’m a bit jealous. The Elf has only started visiting Irish kids in the past few years. When I was growing up, early December actually felt worse than Lent. If there was an Advent Calendar in the house, it definitely didn’t offer us a fun-sized Wispa every morning, like the Advent contraption we have hanging from the cupboard for our kids. The dull days of December felt like deprivation, compared to the good times that we all knew were coming.

It didn’t help that my mother would start stockpiling Tayto and Tanora in the good room, untouchable until Christmas Eve.

Now the kids have a bit of Christmas magic every day of this month. So I’ve no quarrel with the Elf. Particularly since this year, she’s actually starting to behave herself. The kids jumped out of bed a couple of mornings only to find the Elf where they had left her the night before. I thought they’d be devastated that the Elf forgot to move, but they didn’t mind at all.

The way they see it, our Elf has finally decided to behave herself. It’s working out well for everyone.

Football crazy:

I bring my daughter to soccer training on Monday nights. I love the club, the trainers, the way my girl comes buzzing off the pitch when it’s all over.

What I don’t love is the weather. It was easier when we started, and October started acting like it was May in the south of France. I could sit there looking at my phone in the mild daylight, glancing up every now and again so people didn’t mark me down as a bad dad. (The other parents were nose-to-the-phone when I looked up, so no need to feel guilty.)

Anyway, the last two weeks have been cold and wet. The one-hour training seemed to go on for three. My daughter has form when it comes to giving up a sport when it gets cold, but it’s clear she loves playing soccer when it’s Baltic. I hope she remembers my sacrifice when she plays for Ireland in the World Cup.