Dear Louise: Our agony aunt on how to find happiness this Christmas

Dear Louise, Do you have any advice on coping with what looks set to be a tough Christmas at the end of what has been a gruelling year?

2020 has been a strange year, one characterised by disappointment, fear, grief, and loss.

And so, before I give advice on how to cope with Christmas this year, I want to say to you, dear reader, that I see your pain.

Many have spoken of the coronavirus as the ‘great equaliser’ and while, yes, there are very few people in the world whose lives haven’t been impacted in some way by this pandemic, to say that we have all experienced it in exactly the same way is insulting.

Working from home is very different when you have your own office or a spare bedroom than if you’re sitting elbow-to-elbow at the kitchen table with four of your housemates. Lockdown with small children is going to be somewhat easier to navigate if you have a back garden than it is if you’re in a studio apartment in the middle of the city.

There will be those reading this who haven’t been able to leave their homes since March due to being immunocompromised. Those who are single and are facing a Christmas Day alone because they don’t want to put their parents at risk. Small children who are asking incessantly if Santa will still be able to come this year because of the virus while their parents attempt to hide their fear that they might lose their job, their business, their home.

Many will be grieving a loved one and the thought of a Christmas without them — that empty seat at the table — is unbearable.

It’s easy to say ‘it’s just one year’ and urge friends to remember that Christmas will come again in 2021, but what of those who know this Christmas will be their last?

I say all this, not to be dour or to make things seem even bleaker, but because we cannot move past this until we acknowledge, as you said, that this has been a gruelling year and the festive season will be tough for some of us. Acceptance is the first step in healing.

As you asked for advice, I’ll share something I read in a Vox article about surviving winter dread in the midst of a pandemic.

Two of the most crucial things? A sense of social connectedness and a sense of purpose. We have come to realise this year how much we rely on being connected to each other; studies show that close relationships are a better indicator of long-term happiness than money, intelligence, or success.

So how can we foster those relationships when we’re supposed to stay apart? Zoom fatigue is a real thing, so could you include a longer letter in your Christmas card, reminding the other person of how much you love and miss them?

It would be wonderful if you could meet up with friends in person, but do so outside. Take a socially-distanced walk and bring flasks of coffee or tea to stay warm. If there was ever a year to invest in a deeply unattractive sleeping bag/coat, this is it! Acts of kindness are also a great way of feeling connected to others.

Maybe you could put together a hamper or drop over a plate of Christmas dinner to an elderly neighbour you know will be alone this year? If money is tight and you can’t afford to donate to your favourite charity, could you offer to volunteer in some capacity instead? Acts of kindness don’t just benefit the recipient — studies have shown they make us happier too. It’s also crucial that we retain a sense of purpose. The second lockdown felt different to the first; we were fed up, grouchy. We just wanted all of *this* to be over now, thank you very much. Nietzsche wrote that “what really raises one’s indignation against suffering is not suffering intrinsically, but the senselessness of suffering”. We must remember that the measures we are taking, as testing as they may be, are not senseless.

We are making these sacrifices to protect the most vulnerable in our society. We care for others, not just because we hope that they would care for us in our time of need, but because it is a moral duty.

Remembering that will help us endure.

Ultimately, I think the best thing we can do this year is to be kind to ourselves. Pandemic aside, Christmas can often be difficult for people as there is an expectation of joy, something that can feel impossible if you’re depressed or grieving or heartbroken. Forced jollity is never a good thing, so take the pressure off.

Remind yourself that this too shall pass. Search for small pleasures; a brisk walk with the dog on the beach, a cup of homemade hot chocolate, curling up with a good book in front of the fire. If you want to get into the spirit of things, watch your favourite festive movie, or sing along to Christmas FM when you’re driving the kids to school.

You could make new traditions to replace the ones that are on hold this year — bake a plum pudding rather than buying one, hang a homemade wreath on the front door, create an Advent calendar with daily festive activities rather than treats.

We can do this, I promise you. For years, Irish people have lit a candle in the window. As a child, my parents told me it was to light the way for Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus on their way to that stable in Bethlehem. Now that I’m older, I see that flame as a beacon of hope, telling all who pass that they are welcome.

The sick, the poor, the lonely; all will find refuge here. And I will light that candle again this year, because although our doors must remain closed, the same does not have to hold true of our hearts.

Louise O'Neill's monthly agony aunt column returns in January. Got a problem you'd like Louise to answer? Email asklouise@examiner.ie