Learner Dad: 'It’s hard enough doing Spiderman lunges without carrying on a conversation about her friend’s new shoes' 

I MADE a mistake on Saturday morning. I decided to open up YouTube and do a Joe Wicks workout. I haven’t done once since early June and all I can say for certain is that I must have aged 15 years in the meantime. I could barely walk on Sunday. Or Monday. Tuesday wasn’t great either.

My eight year old did the workout with me and it barely knocked her off her stride. Don’t mind people who say ageing is a gradual thing. You can go a decade without any change, and then suddenly your knees stop working over a weekend.

The Joe Wicks workouts hurt a bit when I started doing them back in late March, but I don’t remember having trouble sleeping or roaring in pain as I lowered myself on to the couch.

So that should be the end of me and Joe Wicks. But it isn’t. I could still detect a little endorphin rush through the muscle inflammation even if I couldn’t get up from the table. And along with all the tightness, there was a little bit of retreat around my midriff, rowing back the bread-and-beer bloat since my last round of crunches and lunges with Joe Wicks. That’s the sneaky thing about exercise – it can make you feel older and younger at the same time.

When I told a friend that I went back and did an early Joe Wicks workout, it looked like he was going to stage an intervention. Apparently, there are different workouts, and I did the one designed for kids, with their bendy bones, when I should have been looking for the more family-friendly ones, which is a polite way of saying ‘suitable for dads'.

So I’ll try one of them. I think I’ll do it without my eight year old this time. I’m weak for her, but she loves to chat all the time and it’s hard enough doing Spiderman l unges without carrying on a conversation about her friend’s new shoes.

I t’s Christmas

I don’t know if it’s the Toy Show or the end of Level 5 or Christmas FM on the radio, but a funny thing happened on the school w alk this morning. I actually started to look forward to Christmas. It happened all of a sudden, as myself and kids walked up to school.

They usually ride along on their scooters, so there isn’t much c onversation , but my eight year old decided to walk today, so we got to have a proper chat without the Spiderman lunges. She was talking about putting up the old decorations, buying new ones, hot chocolate, how it was hard getting up in the dark but it would be worth it in a few weeks when Christmas Day finally arrives, and suddenly this extraordinary feeling of wellbeing spread over me.

It was like all the low-level anxiety and despair that comes from Covid-19 just disappeared, and I got my end-of-November mojo back. I normally love this time of year, building up to Christmas, but like lots of people, I’ve been struggling to get any Christmas feels this year.

There are a couple of reasons, I think . News of the vaccine has opened up the tunnel and a way out of this. The second thing is the weather. It wasn’t that it was a gorgeous sunny morning – it was actually a bit foggy. But the air was proper freezing cold, it lit up my lungs and woke me up the minute we walked out the door. It basically smelled like Christmas.

And of course, I was walking along holding hands with my girl, on the way up to school. I think that’s what lifted the gloom more than anything.

Teen trouble

I bumped into a woman I’ve known since college the other day and we h ad the t raditional ‘how old are yours now?’ conversation.

It turns out hers are teenagers and she’s semi-traumatised from the experience. I’ve yet to meet one parent who said ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about’ when it comes to teenagers.

So I better enjoy the good times with my two while it lasts.