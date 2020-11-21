Wedding of the Week: We became an item the very first day we met

Doing their friends a good turn led to love for Dorita Fitzgerald and Paul Clarke.

Dorita, from Patrickswell, Co Limerick, Paul, from Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, first met 11 years ago as teenagers.

“We went along as back-up for our two friends who were going on a date to a shopping centre — we were there to give them courage!” said Paul.

But instead, it was he and Dorita who hit it off. “We ended up being the ones on the date ourselves,” added Paul. “We became an item the very first day we met.”

A few years later, they relocated to Kerry. “Our first home together was in Killarney where we moved to work in the hospitality sector at 21,” said Paul.

They have since returned to live in Limerick, where Dorita works as a Montessori teacher and Paul is a sales executive for Audi Limerick.

But the Kingdom beckoned again for their engagement and later their nuptials. “We fell in love with Killarney as our second home which is why I proposed there, after afternoon tea in the Muckross Park Hotel, on September 30, 3017, and why we finally decided to get married in Killarney, in the beautiful Dromhall Hotel,” said Paul.

They exchanged vows recently in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross, in a Mass led by Fr Chris O’Donnell.

“After 11 years together not even Covid-19 was going to stop us getting married!” said the groom.

Scenic Killarney National Park, including the 15th-century Ross Castle and 1843-built Muckross House and its surrounding gardens provided the backdrops as they posed for the camera of DK Photography, after which the couple and their wedding party re-joined their guests at their reception in The Dromhall Hotel. “We couldn’t have had a better weekend then what we had,” said Dorita.

Dorita’s sister, Cathriona Fitzgerald, was her maid of honour while Paul’s sister, Erika Clarke, joined forces with Dorita’s best friend, Amy Clancy, in the role of bridesmaids.

Paul’s brother, David Clarke, was by his side as his best man while Dorita’s brother, Christopher Fitzgerald, took on groomsman duties along with Paul’s best friend, Danny Flynn. Danny was one of the quartet of friends present on that fateful first meeting in the shopping centre.

The bride looked stunning in a Ronald Joyce dress she bought in Lilac Rose Bridal in Limerick city teamed with Rainbow Club shoes while the groom and his party were dapper in suits sourced in Sexton menswear, Limerick city.

The couple found the perfect engagement and wedding rings in Tadgh O’Flynn jewellers Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The newlyweds will live in Pallaskenry.

