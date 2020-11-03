Making Cents: Elderly at risk of financial abuse during lockdown

Recent research from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) highlighted concerns about vulnerable adults, including the elderly, who needed help to manage or access their money during the COVID lockdown. The report suggested that a significant portion of those who gave another person access did not take control back after the restrictions eased.

"People should of course get the help of trusted people if necessary as a short-term measure," BPFI Head of Sustainable Banking, Louise O’Mahony said. “However, keeping ongoing control of your own finances remains the best ongoing way to safeguard against financial abuse.”

Celine Clarke of Age Action Ireland explains that financial abuse can start small and be difficult to see clearly.

"Financial Abuse is unauthorised or improper use of a person’s funds, property, pension or benefits," she explains. "Financial abuse can be very subtle and build up over time."

But there are warning signs.

"If people notice any unauthorised withdrawals from their account or any cash missing they should be concerned," Ms Clarke says. "Anybody dealing with the finances of another should always be able to provide paper or electronic records of any transaction.

"Reluctance or failure to this would be a clear indicator that either the person is perhaps dishonest or careless. If the transaction is cash-based then receipts and change should always be given back to the older person and again if this is not being done the older person would have cause for concern."

If someone is concerned about their money, and access they have given someone, what should they do?

"Safeguarding Ireland is currently running a campaign called ‘take back control’ advising people who may have relied on someone to manage their financial affairs at the start of the pandemic to assess the situation and regain control of their finances if they are in a position to do so," Ms Clarke says. "If an older person has concerns they can speak to a trusted third party such as a friend, the financial institution (Credit Union or their bank) or in the case of their pension, DEASP. They should then with the help of the third party withdraw access to their financial affairs from the person to whom they have given it.

"If they don’t wish to transfer access or withdraw access they should be able to express their concerns and to insist on proper records and details of transactions and receipts and change from cash-based transactions."

There are also a number of organisations that could help an older person or someone involved with an older person who is concerned about the possibility of financial abuse.

These include HSE Safeguarding and Protection Teams, which operate across the country, providing help to older persons and other adults at risk of abuse in vulnerable situations.

People can contact their local Safeguarding and Protection Team, by calling the HSE’s National Safeguarding Office at (061) 461 358.

If an older person wishes to discuss their concerns with a neutral party they can ring either Age Action’s Information Service on 01 475 6898 or the Senior Helpline on 1800 80 45 91.

Ms Clarke points out that many of these situations are created or exacerbated because many elderly and vulnerable adults cannot access online services.

"Digital exclusion and financial abuse are closely linked," she explains. "As we move to an increasingly digitised society, supports to combat digital exclusion as we age are urgently needed to ensure we stay connected and can access services and information on an equitable basis with the rest of the population.

"Digital exclusion is a reality for at least 50% of people over the age of 65. A third of people aged 65-74 have never been on the internet, and almost half lack basic digital skills. In a recent CSO survey of households of those over 60 and not online, the second greatest challenge to people who said they needed access to broadband, after lack of digital skills, was the perceived prohibitive cost."

Addressing these inequalities will help tackle financial abuse.

"A new National Digital Skills strategy is needed that coordinates support for whole-of-Government digital access needs, and that recognises Government’s responsibility to retain ease of off-line service access," she says.

"For older people, the costs involved in reliance on digital communications must also be recognised and supported, as a means of maintaining communication with health professionals, arranging essential services, and addressing social isolation."