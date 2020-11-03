How to win an argument: Mean what you say, but don't say it mean

The only way to win an argument is to avoid it.

Well, that's according to Dale Carnegie — and his self-help book, How to Win Friends and Influence People, has sold more than 30 million copies so he might just have a point.

But sometimes it's tricky to avoid conflict. Especially now that we're all back in closer quarters with a nationwide lockdown. It can feel like it's impossible to avoid things building up into an argument.

In America, you have a self-professed 'stable genius', US President Donald Trump, involved in online spats as well as organised presidential debates which have descended into a spectacle of indignity. The figureheads of that country’s establishment politics have succumbed to ongoing pressure for a stand-off, rather than discussing the real issues affecting their country.

And 'next door', the cultural and social divides at the heart of Brexit have turned systemic issues and resulting social imbalances into domestic theatre at times.

Some might argue this is the nature of the beast, as attention becomes an increasingly-valuable commodity amid a fracturing social, cultural, media and political landscape. No wonder, then, that some of us are wondering how to negotiate a widening array of differences in our own lives on the everyday level — between us and our family members, our workmates, our neighbours and people in our communities.

DEALING WITH DISAGREEMENT

Contention is tough, especially if it’s between people or parties in close physical or social proximity, or over personal matters, and even more so in a climate where disagreement has been amplified by the ongoing feedback loop of a coarsened broader discourse.

“Conflict arises when difference emerges, and it becomes a point of tension, a contraction or stiffness between parties, and everybody really wants to be right.”, says counselling psychotherapist, Lisa O’Hara, a specialist in relationships.

“But if you’re 100% right, then the other person is 100% wrong. You’re sort of edging into shame. It’s the densest form of fear, so people will naturally defend themselves," she says.

"What I often see in my work is we often jump into defending when we feel attacked,” relates psychology lecturer and relationship coach, Annie Lavin.

“Both parties need to understand that when they move into that position of defence, they’re not able to listen.

“So if both parties could understand or bring their objective, to create the capacity to listen, that would make for a really good first step.

“If you come to any disagreement with the energy of hearing the person’s complaint, and it not being personal, that’s the most amazing starting point, but it’s very difficult to do that.”

CASTING A COLD EYE

Lisa O'Hara, Training and Development Manager, MRCS (Marriage & Relationship Counselling Services).

When discussing the behaviours that initially emerge in disagreement, or indeed resurface in ongoing differences, O’Hara makes reference to a long-standing metaphor in relationship therapy, coined by Seattle psychologists Drs. John and Julie Gottman.

The Four Horsemen, a reference to the Biblical bearers of end-times, are traits to look for and try to address when disagreement occurs, at the risk of further ruptures in a relationship or partnership.

“Criticism: using words like ‘you always’, or ‘you never’, which causes the other party to look for examples of their past behaviour, and stop listening.

“Contempt: coming from long-term relationships, and stemmed in long-standing, negative beliefs, and designed to make the other person feel small. Eye-rolling and name-calling can be a feature here.

“Defensiveness, as discussed, is that behaviour that sets out to set the other person at fault, or wrong.

“The last one is stonewalling: a withdrawal, a tuning out, or a physical leaving; an instinct where the person gets out of where they’re at, to engage with their head again.”

DE-ESCALATING TENSIONS

It can be hard not to get sucked into immediate tensions at a point of disagreement, especially within long-running relationships or working partnerships, where it tends more often than not to feel quite personal because of the nature of those connections.

Taking the time to look at the overall picture, bringing facts and your own experience to the discussion, and checking in with yourself are key to keeping your cool.

“I think a good thing to remember is to slow things down, and to fact-check, so you’re still in that position where you’re trying to understand,” says Lavin.

“It’s almost like allowing the other party to share what it is they’re disgruntled with. So, for communication to be effective, each party needs to be heard, so continue to understand and stay with it.

You might feel agitated inside, but it’s important for you to self-soothe. When you feel ‘flooded’, that’s your indicator that you need to breathe, centre yourself, and to remind yourself that this isn’t personal, and maybe repeat that to yourself.”

“If you’re interrupting, you’re giving a signal of having stopped listening,” adds O’Hara.

“Give them space to have the meaning of what it is that they’re holding: not to defend, disagree, or attack, which is difficult, because physiologically, during conflict, our bodies are producing adrenaline.

“When I work with a client, I’m always looking to see how they are physiologically: is their breath very shallow? Are they fighting for their breath, are they a little bit frozen?

“Breath is the first point of support in the body, it’s the thing that’s going to help you the most, because when you feel like you’re losing your head, your breath becomes the most important thing.

“You need to make sure the ground under you is as solid as it gets: you will really need to breathe, you will need to feel heard, and to try and find something in what the other person is saying that is valid.

MEETING THEM HALFWAY

Of course, this is much easier said than done on the best of occasions. But if there is some element of your own truth in what the other person is saying, that’s as good a place to set about reaching common ground as any.

Says O’Hara: “You may not agree with all of it, but if you see one thing in the other person’s argument, draw on that, because immediately, you’re engaging with the other. You’re coming a little bit closer, they can hear something, and they too are more likely to engage.

“I think it’s when the person hears that they’ve been understood, that’s what really knocks defences, feeling that they’ve been listened to,” adds Lavin.

“If your fact-checking is accurate, if you’ve done a good job of listening, like a good therapist, you should reflect back what the person has said, or take a guess at how they’re feeling, if they haven’t used a feeling word.”

SETTING OUT YOUR STALL

Annie Lavin: The Relationship Coach. Picture by Peter Wilcock.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t bring your side of the argument to the discussion if you’re both at a place of agreement on one point.

Lavin discusses the importance of keeping that cool head while setting out your stall, and for recognising any wrongs done or said on your part, either in the past, or in the heat of the moment.

“Focus on the goal. Keep the conversation centred around the mutual benefit, or the sticking point. Stick with feelings or facts, and really importantly, don’t try to sling mud, or apportion blame, you know, something that that first Trump-Biden debate was all about, with personal information. Stick with the facts, and why you’re in this disagreement.

“Identify and take responsibility for your part, and apologise, for hurt caused to the other person, just apologise. That statement of ‘I didn’t mean to’, that’s not helpful. It’s like, ‘I hurt you, you’re hurt, it’s now my responsibility to apologise.’”

REACHING A COMPROMISE

Once you’ve done all you can do, there are really two broad outcomes to any disagreement that can come about healthily: the first is compromise, where both parties have examined their values, their bare minimums, and what it’ll take for them to function in the relationship, before reaching that common ground from which to proceed.

“To reach a compromise, you have to have a feeling of not having every need of yours met, but asking yourself what your dealbreakers are,” says Lavin.

“Have an idea going into it what you want, but have an idea of what you’re comfortable with letting go of, considering your relationship with this person, and the mutuality of it. It’s compromise — can we negotiate here so that our minimums are met, so that both parties feel a level of satisfaction, or close it?”

Adds O’Hara: “It depends on your definition of compromise, and if your relationship can accommodate difference, like in times of grief or stress, when different personalities really emerge, and then it becomes about right and wrong.

“When there’s the presence of compassion, you can stay out of shame and judgment, but the connection is in compassion, which might sound a bit therapy-ish.”

DEALING WITH IRRECONCILABLE DIFFERENCE

Lisa O'Hara, Training and Development Manager, MRCS (Marriage & Relationship Counselling Services).

Of course, the other outcome is a bit more finite than the above, and while it might be painful in the short-term, it might simply sometimes be better in the overall picture to look at the difference in question as being irreconcilable, and proceeding as such, whatever form that takes.

“The honest part is staying where you are about this - ‘I don’t know how to fix this between us, I don’t want to be fighting with you, but we are different on this’,” says O’Hara.

“Differences don’t end relationships — the glue is what you have in common. If you’re disagreeing about everything, that’s when you question the connection. Look at things in an overall context — ‘is this how we are about everything? Or is it just these few things?’.

“And fundamentally — do they clash with values? If you have shared values, you can weather a lot, and accommodate differences.”

“Again, not to see it as a personal affront if you can’t come to a compromise," concludes Lavin.

“You’ve tried. ‘I’ve understood you and you’ve understood me’. There’s so much to take from that: I think conflict is not just a catalyst for understanding, it’s a vehicle for personal growth.”

Lisa O’Hara is a psychotherapist and couple/relationship counsellor, as well as an author and regular media contributor on the subject of relationship issues, practicing in Dublin. https://www.lisaohara.ie/

Annie Lavin, better known as The Relationship Coach, is a dating and couples therapist with a MSc in Psychology, and a Diploma in Personal, Leadership and Executive Coaching, practicing in Dublin. http://therelationshipcoach.ie/