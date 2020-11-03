Learner Dad: 'I told my wife that I’d like cycling gear for Christmas. It didn’t go well'

THANKS a lot, Covid-19 and Brexit. The European Parliament was all set to scrap the hour going back next October, but it’s on the back burner for now because of the virus and Britain's yearning for ‘freedom’. (There is a chance we could end up with two different time zones on the island of Ireland, which is another way of saying ‘everyone out of the pub and across the border for more pints, the Nordies have an extra hour before closing time, so they do'.)

If you’re wondering why this is bad news, let me take you back to last Sunday week. It’s 6am. Except it’s really 7am in our six-year-old’s stomach, and he needs fuel. So he roars, ‘Is it morning time yet?’ It is now, and we’re all awake. Himself and his sister pile into bed on top of us. It’s going to be a long day, and it will be dark at 5pm. Winter isn’t coming – it’s here.

Hopefully, they’ll get this sorted before next year. The hour change was brought in to save energy during World War ll, and that ended in 1945. Yes, the kids would end up going to school in the dark for a few months, but it’s not like we’re out sun-bathing even if the sun is up.

If they keep the hour change beyond next year, I’ve a question for parents with older kids. At what age do chisellers stop waking because they’re hungry and decide to stay in bed all day? I’m not sure I want to rush in the teenage years – from what I’ve heard, a lot of parents would prefer if their cranky teenagers stayed in bed all day.

But a kid who doesn’t wake until 11am is much better than the worst five words in the English language – is it morning time yet?

Cycling gear:

I told my wife that I’d like cycling gear for Christmas. It didn’t go well. She didn’t say it in so many words, but reading between the lines, I think I have to make a choice between Lycra and a sex life.

She isn’t impressed by men in thermal tights, and I can see where she’s coming from. That said, I wouldn’t wear my jeans to the gym, and it’s hard to match the misery of cycling along in slow-drying clothes.

I’m not planning to become one of those cycling dads who abandons his family every weekend for life on the road – at least not yet.

All I want is an hour’s comfortable cycling on a Saturday afternoon during winter. It might be a case of changing into my gear once I leave the house.

Don’t judge me if you see me struggling into some Lycra outside your place in Turner’s Cross. I’m just trying to keep the passion alive at home.

The crush:

Our two spend a lot of time talking about having crushes on people in their class.

From what I can make out, our son is a loyal, one-woman man while his sister isn’t ready to get tied down to just one guy at the moment.

I’m ready for eight years' time when I come downstairs for the latest, ‘Hi Dad, this is Adam/Nathan/Josh’, or maybe Sophie/Eva/Nancy, who knows?

I love the way our kids tell each other about their crushes; I love the way they tell us as well.

I’d say we have another couple of years before the suss that they don’t need to tell us everything that’s going on in their lives. Just as well – I’m not sure I want to know.

Winter games:

The kids are playing table tennis downstairs as I write.

In one way it’s the perfect screen-free winter game for kids in Ireland.

In another way, I wish we were like families on American shows, where the kids had a games room in the basement, and you didn’t have to listen to the bounce of ping-pong ball when you were trying to write nice things about your family.

My kids playing table tennis hasn’t taught me anything about life or parenting. I just wish we had a bigger house, now that winter is upon us.