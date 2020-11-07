Dear Louise: 'I've discovered that not only has my ex been dating someone else, he's been sleeping with this person while also sleeping with me'

I’m in my early thirties and have been in what I can now identify as a toxic relationship with my ex.

We broke up a number of years ago but never truly broke up. I moved out of the home we shared, we decided we'd remain 'friends', and lo and behold, we started getting on better than ever. We continued sleeping together regularly, going on trips away, dates, etc.

Most of our friends didn't know this was happening but I stupidly thought this was because we were working things out privately.

I was under the impression that, like me, my ex was not sleeping with anyone else. I felt we had a mutual trust and respect and if one of us were to move on with someone else, we would be honest about it.

However, I've discovered that not only has my ex been dating someone else, he's been sleeping with this person while also sleeping with me. I'm aware that he is technically single but this still feels like such a betrayal.

We never used protection during sex and I've had to make an appointment for STI testing to ease my anxieties. I'm paranoid and now second-guessing everything: have there been other women all these years? I can no longer trust him to tell me the truth. It's truly broken me.

The thing is - I know the woman he is sleeping with. She's a friend of a friend. I'm feeling increasingly compelled to reach out to her and explain the situation. I want this woman to know the truth but equally I want my ex to have to face up to the horrible way he's treated me. I can't comprehend him getting away with this. I know I face being labelled the 'crazy ex-girlfriend' and feeling even more shit about myself but is it my place to tell her?

I hate the term ‘crazy ex-girlfriend’. Besides being inaccurate – statistics show that men are far more likely to stalk and terrorise former partners once a relationship breaks up – it is also a very effective way of silencing women.

Don’t you dare express any emotion or you will be labelled as ‘crazy’. (Charles Dickens tried to have his wife committed to an asylum when he began an affair with an eighteen-year-old actress. This shit is not new.)

As I read your letter, I was furious on your behalf and I want you to know that you are entitled to all of it - your pain, your shock, your righteous anger. This man has treated you with a breathtaking lack of respect.

He has strung you along for four years, using you when it was convenient for him, both for his physical gratification and emotional support. You didn’t mention what your own desires were – did you want to marry this man?

Did you want to have children with him? Because if kids are something that you see in your future, he has wasted your time from the age of 29-33, which are important years when it comes to a woman’s fertility.

The fact that he has been sleeping with other women without disclosing that information to you and not using condoms is reprehensible. He has put your health at risk because of his grotesque selfishness and I can understand the impulse to set his entire life on fire and walk away without a second glance.

“Technically single” or not, your ex is a fuckboy of the highest order.

In your slightly longer letter, you said that your main question was whether or not you should tell the other woman he’s sleeping with the truth. You are self-aware enough to admit that your desire to do so isn’t for entirely altruistic reasons; you want your ex-boyfriend to face consequences for what he has done. There are a few things I could recommend here, namely that you might talk to your mutual friend, and ask for their advice; perhaps he or she will be willing to explain the situation to this other woman on your behalf.

But to be honest, I think your energy would be better focused on yourself right now. You say you’ve started counselling as a result of this, which I was relieved to hear – you have suffered a trauma and you will need support to process that experience and move forward with your life.

But I want you to take a look at the role you have played in this too. Please understand me, I am not blaming you or judging you; this man has broken your trust and he manipulated you.

He is the one at fault here, not you. But this mess has dragged on for four years. You were hungry for a real partner, a real connection, and yet you starved, subsisting on the crumbs he threw your way. This ‘relationship’ was shrouded in secrecy; most of your friends didn’t even know you were still sleeping together.

I could understand your assumption that you were working things out privately if it had been four months, but four years? Did you ever have any serious conversations with him about your future? About making things official again? About telling your friends and family and putting a ‘label’ on whatever it was that was happening between the two of you? About moving back in together and planning a life together? And if you didn’t have these conversations, why not?

I hope it doesn’t seem like I’m being too hard on you. I can’t even imagine how betrayed you must feel. But I also can’t stop thinking about something a friend once said to me when I was embroiled in a toxic affair of my own, one that left me feeling demeaned and worthless. “Louise,” she said. “You have to love yourself more than this.” And that is what I want for you, dear writer.

You deserve more than this. You always deserved more than this. And I want you to love yourself more.