Sex File: I find my mind wanders during sex 

I've always enjoyed good regular sex with my wife, but recently I have found it hard to keep my focus. I find my mind wandering to work, money and other anxieties. I know she notices because now she will make a point of trying to hold eye contact and be very "present" together. Is there a way to be more in the moment and shut my brain off?

Unfortunately, we are living through some worrying and unsexy times. Everyone is distracted and jaded and feeling uncertain about what the future holds, so it is not surprising that some of that anxiety is bubbling its way to the surface during sex. When you feel stressed, being "present" to anything is easier said than done and, ironically, the more you try to relax, the harder it becomes to switch off. Because sex and sexual arousal are largely automatic responses, they don't require a huge amount of mental attention. Ordinarily, that cognitive vacuum is a really pleasurable part of the sexual release, but if you are anxious, your racing brain hijacks your body, and instead of focusing on sensation, you find yourself swatting away a million different worries.

If it is any consolation, "non-erotic cognitive distraction" is a very common problem. Back in the 1980s, there was a lot of interest in the inhibitory effect of distraction on physiological sexual arousal and a number of studies confirmed that asking men to watch an erotic film while engaging in mental arithmetic, or estimating the length and width of a straight line, unsurprisingly had a negative effect on their erections.

Though both sexes are equally likely to find their mind wandering during sex, there are some gender differences when it comes to the content of their thoughts.

A study at the University of Waterloo in Ontario showed that men were more likely to worry about their sexual performance, whereas women were more likely to report thoughts about body image.

The good news is that there are lots of ways to switch off your racing brain during sex, although some of them work better than others. Mindfulness is always being touted as the best way to be "in the moment", but in my personal experience, trying to actively stop thinking uninvited thoughts inevitably causes them to swarm in. Rather than trying to suppress unwanted thoughts, allowing your mind to wander through them while, for example, relaxing in a warm bath, scented with lavender oils, can be a better way of parking them for a while. Being physically active is probably the most effective route to mental stillness. It doesn't matter what you do as long as you exert yourself, but I find that yoga, which is followed by shavasana (relaxation), leaves you in the perfect state of surrender for sex.

Finally, try to slow sex right down. In our hurried lives, we often rush sex too, but foreplay provides a unique opportunity to unwind and tune your mind into your body. Use the time to talk, to touch, to be playful and to be physically and emotionally intimate. Because you can't communicate and ruminate at the same time, the more you concentrate on engaging with your wife, the less you will drift off. You could try creating a mental narrative of what you are feeling, seeing, touching - it will help you to tune into every sensation and help to prevent your mind from wandering.

Send your queries to suzigodson@mac.com